Jon Walters has confirmed that he will continue to make himself available for the Republic of Ireland.

Jon Walters has confirmed that he will continue to make himself available for the Republic of Ireland.

'As long as I'm needed, I'll play' - Jon Walters vows to help Ireland qualify for Euro 2020

The 34-year-old joined Burnley last summer from Stoke but his season has been blighted by injury.

He will be hoping to add to his 51 caps when he returns from the keyhole surgery he had in January to deal with a cartilage issue in his knee. "As long as I'm needed, I'll play," he told The Keith Andrews Show on Off The Ball.

"I met with Martin. I spoke to him and I knew he was staying on. The plan was, we were going to get to the World Cup, it was going to be great. "I probably would have retired at the end of it. It would have been the pinnacle really, getting to a World Cup. Me and Seamus (Coleman) went to the Wales game; it was unbelievable. I've never been so nervous watching a match.

"To go to the Denmark one and get a 0-0 away, I thought, 'brilliant, bring them home'. It just didn't happen. To have such a low like that when you're not playing, I couldn't have left it like that." Walters still feels that he contribute a lot to offer at international level.

"I think I can help," Walters added. "I believe in myself. I think I can do a job. I'm still fit. I'm still in good nick.

"Hopefully now towards the end of the season I'll be involved. Going into the summer, it's a big two years.

"I think I can do a job and help the boys who are coming through."

Online Editors