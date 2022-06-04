Armenia 1 Ireland 0: How Kenny’s men players rated in disappointing defeat

Caoimhin Kelleher - He’ll be annoyed at having been beaten from such a distance for the winner. But the Liverpool lad will be annoyed too by his defenders who did not close Spertsyan down, in fact they kept backing away from the Armenian. Kelleher made one very good save early in the first half. 6

Seamus Coleman - A subdued day for the skipper, who rarely got forward into threatening attacking positions. Coleman was one of those Irish players who will not remember this outing fondly and it would be no surprise to see Cyrus Christie start on Wednesday against Ukraine. 5

Nathan Collins - He’s going to be a big, big player for Ireland for the next decade. But Collins has to learn fast that stepovers, such as the one he tried in the first minute in Yerevan, get defenders into big trouble in international football. Recovered from that, and another early mistake, to have a good game. 6

Shane Duffy - Game as ever, but the Armenians had clearly been looking at the DVDs and the Brighton man was often double and triple marked from Irish set-pieces. Solid in defence and never stopped trying to spark Ireland into life in the Yerevan heat and humidity. 6

John Egan - A quiet game for him, but his lack of football minutes since Sheffield United were knocked out of the Championship play-offs showed at times. Egan will be looking to put a bit of fire into the team for Wednesday night, when he may be captain. 6

Enda Stevens - Mixed the good, proper penetrating runs down the Irish left, with the bad, giving the ball away far too easily. That is a sin in international football and Stevens will have to work on that if he wants to hold onto his place in the side going forward. 5

Jeff Hendrick - One or two top-notch passes that got in behind the Armenian defence, but far too often he gave the ball away in a poor 90 minutes. He’s just not playing often enough at club level and Alan Browne will surely have his eye on Hendrick’s starting shirt for Ukraine. 5

Josh Cullen - Stephen Kenny was planning to do without Cullen for this match, but the Anderlecht man got a reprieve and played well in spots. But Cullen did not offer the attacking threat that Ireland so badly needed as they struggled for a goal. 5

Chiedozie Ogbene - Ireland’s best player in the match, always working, always threatening. But he will have massive regrets about the first half injury time header that he did not put on target. Either side of the goalkeeper and the ball would have found the net and changed the course of the match. 8

Callum Robinson - Always lively, but there was no end product from Robinson who struggled to get into shooting positions. He had one great first half chance, that he only made fleeting contact with, and it was not surprising that he was eventually taken off. 6

Troy Parrott - The Spurs man had a really good first half getting into good positions and moving the ball on. But, perhaps reflecting a season spent in League One with MK Dons, he could not keep it going at this level and was the first Irish attacking player replaced. 6

Subs: Michael Obafemi - Showed that he had a bit about him in his second half appearance and may well play again on Wednesday. 6

Alan Browne - Midfield was poor for Ireland and Browne is surely in line for a starting role on Wednesday. He has to get a chance. 5

Jason Knight – Another of the subs who will be looking for a starting place on Wednesday. 6

James McClean and Will Keane not on long enough

Stephen Kenny - Started with the team most people would have picked, and made the right changes as his team chased the game. But as we chased the game, all thoughts of playing on the half-turn and keeping possession went out the window as Ireland went back to long balls, with our centre-halves playing at centre-forward.

The manager’s wish to play possession football is admirable, but to do that, you have got to have a gifted creative player who can hurt the other team. Ireland just don’t have that player right now and it is killing us while we play this way. 5