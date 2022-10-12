| 12°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Apologising is never a weakness – Vera Pauw fronting up for her players’ actions showed the strength of her convictions

Sinead Kissane

How the Dutch woman dealt with the controversy from social media video shows the trust she’s built with the Irish public

Ireland manager Vera Pauw demonstrated her leadership qualities in dealing with controversy over Ireland team singing an offensive chant: Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Ireland manager Vera Pauw demonstrated her leadership qualities in dealing with controversy over Ireland team singing an offensive chant: Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ireland manager Vera Pauw demonstrated her leadership qualities in dealing with controversy over Ireland team singing an offensive chant: Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ireland manager Vera Pauw demonstrated her leadership qualities in dealing with controversy over Ireland team singing an offensive chant: Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

If you want an example of how to front up, then look at how Vera Pauw spoke about the video showing Republic of Ireland players singing an IRA chant in the dressing room after their 1-0 win over Scotland in Hampden Park on Tuesday night.

Today should have been a glorious one-way coronation of this team, with rounds of celebratory interviews after they achieved what no Irish team has done before, qualifying for a first FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy