If you want an example of how to front up, then look at how Vera Pauw spoke about the video showing Republic of Ireland players singing an IRA chant in the dressing room after their 1-0 win over Scotland in Hampden Park on Tuesday night.

Today should have been a glorious one-way coronation of this team, with rounds of celebratory interviews after they achieved what no Irish team has done before, qualifying for a first FIFA Women’s World Cup.

But then a recording of an offensive social-media video came into the conversation.

Perhaps nothing reveals a person’s character more than when something goes wrong. Some people might have dithered on an explanation and apology. Some might have bypassed stuff like accountability, responsibility and transparency. Some might have used a delay tactic that is beloved of other sporting controversies – ‘we’re not commenting until after our internal review is complete in four years’.

Some might have employed the non-apology apology: we’re sorry if you’re offended by this, which is a passive-aggressive way of placing fault on your sensitivity.

Some might have sent out an FAI official to deal with this matter, rather than dirtying their own bib.

Pauw could have simply asked: have you not just seen what I’ve done for your country? Pauw did nothing of the sort. She fronted up, she took responsibility, and she apologised.

“We have done something that hurt people and it’s no excuse that we did not mean to hurt anyone. It’s not an excuse that we were celebrating. Our key value is that we respect people.

“So I truly apologise, from the deepest of my heart, that we’ve hurt anyone,” Pauw said..

“It is not because of it being put on social media, because [even] if it hadn’t have been put on social media, it is as wrong as it is. It’s wrong. We shouldn’t have done it. And we will never do it again.”

Read More

It’s always hard to understand the notion that apologising – no matter what it’s about – is a weakness. It’s the exact opposite. It’s a sign of the strength of your convictions, and that’s what Pauw showed.

And the line that if you’re explaining, you’re losing doesn’t apply here.

Pauw cut off the supply to any argument that the team are sorry they got caught, rather than sorry for what they did. And even though she said she didn’t know the background to the chant, she took “full responsibility” and admitted it “put a shadow” over their achievement.

She responded in a way that has seemed so difficult for others in the past when it has come to a situation that required a public apology – she was open, meaningful and she treated us, the public, like adults.

We’re absolutely clear about what Pauw expects of her team. We know the value she places on respect.

She’s made mistakes in the past, no doubt. The handling of Tyler Toland’s omission from the squad a few years ago was very disappointing. But, as much as she’s been good for the Irish job, maybe the Irish job has been good for Pauw. And if you’re a player, and you see her take public responsibility, like she did on Wednesday, then it’s not hard to imagine how that rubs off on you as an individual.

Pauw is building a trust with the public the likes of which we’ve not seen before by a woman in her position. In July, she made revelations that she was raped and sexually assaulted during her time in Dutch football. She wrote that she “allowed the memory of it to control my life, to fill me with daily pain and anguish, to dominate my inner feelings”.

To have a woman in this position in Irish life talk about her past like this was a powerful example to anyone else who might be dealing with, and hiding, their own pain to seek help and not stay silent.

The power of words was demonstrated by another player on Tuesday night. The alignment that saw a woman from Donegal score a goal on one of the most important nights in Irish football, to kiss her black armband and then pay tribute to the 10 lives lost in last Friday’s horrendous tragedy almost felt like a spiritual intervention.

Amber Barrett’s grandparents were Creeslough born and bred, she spent her childhood there and knew those who died last weekend.

“This is the best day of my life in terms of football, but when you put it into perspective, we don’t scratch the surface of what happened there on Friday. This result, this game, that goal, I’m dedicating it to the ten beautiful souls who perished on Friday and to their families. They certainly touched our lives. This is for Creeslough, this is for Donegal.”

It’s hard to imagine what the last week has been like for Barrett as she dealt with the tragedy while preparing for the biggest game of her life.

And in sharp contrast to the wild celebrations around her on the pitch for her RTÉ interview, Barrett somehow found the clarity and composure to speak so eloquently and poignantly.

In what should have been a joyous moment after scoring a historic goal, her empathy became magnified. Here we had a woman who knew there was something bigger to think of outside of herself at that moment.

And that’s a perspective we can all learn from.