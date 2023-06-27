Aoife Mannion set to be named in Ireland World Cup squad after overcoming injury concerns

Aoife Mannion is set to be included when Vera Pauw names her World Cup squad tomorrow morning in UCD.

Man United stopper Mannion, who has only played twice for Ireland since switching allegiance in February, had suffered an MCL injury in training towards the end of the season and had been in a cast until this week.

However, she posted an Instagram story from United’s training ground in Carrington which showed her walking towards the pitch with the cast off for the first time in weeks, followed by the picture of an Aer Lingus plane on a runway.

Meanwhile, Katie McCabe, Megan Campbell and Marissa Sheva ramped up their training ahead of next week’s final farewell against France after being left out of the squad to face Zambia last Thursday because of training load concerns.

Sheva’s US-based colleagues, star midfielders Denise O’Sullivan and Sinead Farrelly, are due to jet in from their clubs to the UCD base this week ahead of next Thursday’s France date.