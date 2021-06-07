Aoife Colvill and Ellen Molloy called into Ireland squad for friendly double-header against Iceland

Ellen Molloy has been called into the Ireland senior squad

Glasgow City’s league title-winner Aoife Colvill and Wexford Youths’ teenage star Ellen Molloy have been drafted into Vera Pauw’s Irish squad for this week’s pair of friendlies in Iceland.

Born in Australia, Colvill qualifies for Ireland through her Donegal-born grandmother (Bernadette Barrett) and will train with Vera Pauw's squad ahead of FIFA international clearance coming through.

Colvill, 20, helped Glasgow City secure their 14th Scottish Women's Premier League title in their final game of the season against Rangers - where club-mate Niamh Farrelly was on the scoresheet.

Also drafted into the squad is midfielder Molloy, who was initially an injury doubt but came through the SSE Airtricity Women's National League draw with Peamount United.

The Ireland squad will begin preparations straight away in Reykjavik ahead of Friday's first encounter with Iceland, who are 17th in the FIFA Women's World Rankings.

Ireland Womens squad

Goalkeepers: Grace Moloney (Reading), Courtney Brosnan (Unattached), Eve Badana (DLR Waves).

Defenders: Keeva Keenan (Celtic), Claire O’Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Niamh Farrelly (Glasgow City), Louise Quinn (Fiorentina), Diane Caldwell (North Carolina Courage), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Claire Walsh (Peamount United), Éabha O’Mahony (Cork City), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United).

Midfielders: Jamie Finn (Shelbourne), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ciara Grant (Shelbourne), Roma McLaughlin (Connecticut Fusion), Jessica Ziu (Shelbourne), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Katie McCabe (Arsenal).

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Rianna Jarrett (Unattached), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Saoirse Noonan (Shelbourne), Aoife Colvill (Glasgow City).

International Friendly Games

June 11: Iceland v Ireland, Reykjavik (KO 6pm Irish Time), Live on RTÉ Player & News Channel

June 15: Iceland v Ireland, Reykjavik (KO6pm Irish Time), Live on RTÉ Player & News Channel