Aoibheann Clancy hopes women’s game in Ireland can thrive off World Cup ‘momentum’

Wexford Youths' Aoibheann Clancy at the announcement that TG4 will show an additional four live games to continue their coverage of the SSE Airtricity Women's Premier Division. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Thousands watched the Women’s World Cup up and down the country this summer, but Ireland midfielder Aoibheann Clancy wasn’t at home in her native Limerick when the group stage games took place.

The Wexford Youths player and her team-mate Ellen Molloy took in Ireland’s three games at an Irish bar while on holidays in Greece during the mid-season break. Did their waiter know she was serving two Ireland internationals? Not exactly.

“The Irish waiter came over to us asking us all about it and asking us if we played. We weren’t in the (World Cup) squad, so we just said, ‘yeah, we play a bit’,” said Clancy, speaking as TG4 confirmed the broacast of four live Women’s Premier Division matches, beginning with Peamount United v Bohemians on Saturday night.

Vera Pauw’s side faced co-hosts Australia in the opening game last month, but 22 months earlier, the 19-year-old earned her first senior call-up ahead of the home friendly against the Matildas.

Although she didn’t feature in that 3-2 win over the Matildas, who face a World Cup semi-final clash with England tomorrow, Clancy’s maiden senior cap followed when she replaced Denise O’Sullivan in their 4-0 friendly win over Morocco last November.

Having trained and played alongside the majority of the squad that travelled Down Under, Clancy reflected on Ireland’s display at their first major finals.

“It was unbelievable really,” said Clancy. “It was such a massive achievement for the team to qualify for a first major tournament. When we were going up through the underage ranks, it was always said to us that the big Irish moments have always been the men, so can we go and have our own moment?

“The momentum that the women’s game has gained from it has been second to none. We really need to push on from that now. The Euros are right around the corner now so everybody is going to be eyeing that up. I really think it is just the start for this team. This can spiral into something where Ireland can go and push to become one of those top nations and be there at all the major tournaments.

“I think the experience all the girls gained in Australia, playing in front of 75,000 people on such a huge world stage, will have really stood to them. Hopefully we can push on and make it a regular thing.”

Did Clancy wish she was there?

“Oh absolutely, yeah. Would you swap Greece for Australia? In a heartbeat, along with my left arm! Only 23 could make the squad and that’s sport. There’s always the Euros and other things coming around the corner.”

After a 10-week break, the Women’s Premier Division returns this Saturday as Youths face DLR Waves. The four-time winners sit in sixth, 17 points off leaders Peamount after a tough start to the season, which led to manager Stephen Quinn stepping down last June.

“It was definitely odd having such a huge break,” added Clancy, as Youths reached the semi-finals of the inaugural All-Island Cup last month. “Ellen is coming back now (from injury). She is really buzzing to go. She has been out a while. The quality she is going to add to the team is huge.

“The last few seasons have shown it can swing any way when it comes to the final few games. At the moment, Peas are in a very strong position, but you never know when it comes down to the wire who will be on top. Every year the league is becoming more competitive and there are no big results anymore. We’ll see which way it goes.”