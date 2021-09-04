Another setback for Stephen Kenny's Ireland era as late Shane Duffy header salvages draw against Azerbaijan

The full-time whistle was greeted by a smattering of boos and the type of silence that was supposed to be consigned to the past when the gates were opened to spectators again.

Ireland were banging the door down in the dying seconds, hoping to do to Azerbaijan what Portugal had done to them earlier this week and Shane Duffy's header got them halfway there. Alas, it wasn't enough to deliver Stephen Kenny with the victory he needs to silence those who doubt the direction of his team.

One point from a possible 12 and one win from 15 games in charge are the statistics that will ring in his ears ahead of Tuesday's visit of Serbia and a stirring showing will be required to salvage any trace of positivity from this triple header.

The World Cup dream was dead before this game, yet this was about showing there is life beyond it.

However, instead of learning from the lessons of March, when the agony of Serbia spilled over into a Luxembourg shocker, Ireland fell back into the same trap, suffering from a hangover in the period of the game where they needed to assert real control.

Duffy's late leveller spared Kenny from complete disaster but, in real terms, he is now back in choppy waters in the broader debate around his future, reliant on the faith of the FAI board members who share his vision that brighter days lie over the horizon with this management team at the helm.

There was a deceptive positivity to the opening ten minutes, with the return of the crowd and a hearty blast of the anthem creating a warm feeling of normality. And that spilled over to the opening minutes when it briefly looked as though Ireland might overrun their guests.

Passes were crisp and there was a variety to the play with a diagonal pass for Matt Doherty yielding an inaccurate header before Adam Idah's running power created a chance that Aaron Connolly fluffed.

Perhaps the attack that was most illustrative of the early mood was Seamus Coleman, relocated to the right of the back three for this fixture, enjoying the freedom to bound forward and shoot over the bar. There was warm applause after early miss, fuelled by the sense that, at this rate, there would surely be more to come.

But the opening intensity was lost by the midway point of the half with Azerbaijan's back five settling into proceedings. Kenny had replaced Jamie McGrath with Troy Parrott on the right of the front three, although the teenager did appear to have a bit of freedom to roam.

Connolly was retained to the left of Idah with the selection of the young trio a bit of a statement. Sporadically they combined, notably for a misdirected Idah header from Connolly's cross, but there were passages of play where gaps appeared between them and the Irish team. Azerbaijan were able to move out of trouble by passing into space and Josh Cullen and Jeff Hendrick's replacement Jayson Molumby were struggling to manage the workload.

Still, while it was evident that Ireland were struggling, with the left-sided balance between James McClean and Connolly not looking right and Parrott shoved off the ball easily on a couple of occasions before the interval, the deadlock breaker from Azerbaijan was a shocker.

Green shirts seemed content to allow Emin Makhmudov go on a meandering run across the penalty area but relaxation turned to hesitancy and the Neftchi Baku player expertly curled a right footer beyond Bazunu. There were shades of Luxembourg's late sucker punch in March, only this time Kenny's team had 45 minutes to respond.

He sent for Daryl Horgan to replace Connolly, a change that was needed with the Brighton player bereft of that explosiveness that made him such an exciting option skipping away from defenders when he came on the scene. Horgan immediately got himself involved creating a chance for Molumby to head over but the latter went into the referee's book shortly afterwards for a shove on the increasingly theatrical visiting netminder Shakhrudin Magomedaliyev.

Indeed, the timewasting was beginning to rile the locals, perhaps moreso than the score at that juncture. Kenny sent for Conor Hourihane and Callum Robinson in place of Molumby and Parrott with the game played with a higher tempo in the visiting half and the half chance count stacking up in the aftermath.

Yet Ireland were crippled by the inability to generate real momentum and exasperation became the prevailing mood in the stands in a spell where passes were misplaced. Horgan faded from a bright start with basic errors and Azerbaijan threatened to score a second on the break with Emreli denied.

The last change saw James Collins brought in for Doherty, a reflection that crosses into the box would be the currency for the dying stages. Duffy eventually cashed in from Cullen's delivery and a siege was launched in search of a winner.



It fell short to crank up the pressure ahead of Tuesday.