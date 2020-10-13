Another player unavailable for Ireland as James McCarthy is ruled out of Finland clash with hamstring injury

James McCarthy will miss Ireland's UEFA Nations League game against Finland with a hamstring injury. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

James McCarthy will miss Ireland's UEFA Nations League game in Finland tomorrow due to injury.

The Glaswegian travelled with the rest of the group to Helsinki but has a tight hamstring and Irish management have decided against taking a risk on the 29-year-old.

This clears the way for Jayson Molumby to start again in the centre of midfield after he impressed against Wales on Sunday.

He partnered Conor Hourihane in that game, with Jeff Hendrick operating in a more advanced role and it's possible Stephen Kenny will stick with the same formula tomorrow.

First-choice option McCarthy went off injured in last Thursday's play-off defeat to Slovakia and missed the Wales encounter

Online Editors