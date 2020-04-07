Robbie Keane and his Dublin-based agent have had a series of talks with FAI interim CEO Gary Owens. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The FAI hope to secure a deal with Robbie Keane in the next 48 hours and avoid a public battle over his exclusion from the changed backroom team unveiled by new Ireland senior boss Stephen Kenny.

Keane, who had been senior team coach, remains angry that he was offered no role in the coaching structure outlined last weekend which saw Kenny take over from Mick McCarthy with immediate effect.

Keane and his Dublin-based agent have had a series of talks with FAI interim CEO Gary Owens since Saturday's announcement, when Keane was said to be "hit hard" by the news that he was not part of Kenny's set-up.

Keane had assumed that he would move up from third in line and be offered the job of assistant manager when Kenny replaced McCarthy but the former Dundalk boss had no plans to bring in Keane, hiring Keith Andrews as No 2 with Damien Duff replacing Keane as coach.

Kenny is due to be grilled on the Keane matter at a remote-access media conference tomorrow but it's thought the issue will take more time to sort out and he's expected to bat away questions about Keane while the FAI and Keane's agent try to agree on a deal.

Keane has two years left on his €250,000-a-year contract but, as yet, there is no position for him at the Association and a pay-off is likely. Keane wants to part on good terms despite his apparent anger and both parties are desperate to avoid a legal wrangle.

