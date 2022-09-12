Republic of Ireland's Alan Browne, (left) battles for possession of the ball with Scotland's Andy Robertson, (right) during the UEFA Nations League match at the Aviva Stadium last June 11

Liverpool man Andy Robertson will not feature for Scotland against Ireland in the Nations League next week after he was ruled out by Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp is assessing his squad for their Champions League test against Ajax, though it's been reported that the Reds' weekend league game away to Chelsea will not go ahead due to issues around policing.

The availability of police in the London area since the death of Queen Elizabeth II for football games has already caused the postponement of Arsenal's Europa League meeting with PSV.

Klopp confirmed today that Robertson's injury, sustained in the away loss to Napoli, would sideline him for a spell, ruling the defender out of national team duty with Scotland.

“Robbo now is not 100 per cent. (He felt something) Very late, 93rd or whatever minute - actually he felt it the next day only. But yeah, he is out for at least, I would say, after the international break,” Klopp said.



