Norwich City defender Andrew Omobamidele has been ruled out of the UEFA Nations League games against Scotland and Armenia.

The 20-year old defender sustained a groin injury in the 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion and has been replaced in the squad by Aberdeen defender Liam Scales.

Scales reported for duty this morning ahead of the squad's first training session in Dublin as preparations begin for the two UEFA Nations League fixtures against Scotland and Armenia.