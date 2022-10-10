Andrew Omobamidele ‘itching’ to get back into Ireland squad after difficult call to sit out Nations League

Andrew Omobamidele admits it was a difficult decision to miss out on Ireland duty last month so he could clear up his injury problems.

Omobamidele was unavailable to Stephen Kenny for the Nations League games against Scotland and Armenia as he was troubled by a groin injury and after discussions between Ireland manager Stephen Kenny and his club boss Dean Smith, it was agreed that the Leixlip lad would sit out the international window, since then he has managed three successive 90-minute appearances for Norwich.

"I have an overload on my groin, I had it when I was about 18 so it was too high-risk before the international break," Omobamidele said.

"That's when it was at its peak, so I took that time off to let it settle and now it's just about managing it. When that decision was made I was incredibly disappointed, because it's been almost a year since I wore the Irish jersey.

"I have five caps and all those matches have been some of my best experiences playing football. I'm just itching to get back now."

He was up against international teammates Troy Parrott, Robbie Brady and Alan Browne last weekend, Parrott scoring - with an assist from Brady - the key goal in a 3-2 win for Preston away to Norwich.