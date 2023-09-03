Andrew Omobamidele called up to Ireland squad amid injury doubts over John Egan

John Egan (left) picked up an injury while in action for Sheffield United, so Andrew Omobamidele has been called up to the Republic of Ireland squad. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Fresh from his £11million move to the Premier League, Andrew Omobamidele has been drafted into the Ireland squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers as Stephen Kenny assesses the fitness of John Egan.

Omobamidele was not included when the original 27-man squad was named on Thursday as Kenny admitted that he had been omitted due to a lack of first team football. “Andrew is fully fit, I rate Andrew so highly, he’s out of the Norwich team at the moment and all the other players are playing in the Premier League,” Kenny said of his squad choice.

But with a concern over Egan since he suffered an injury in Sheffield United’s draw with Everton, Omobamidele has been called in.

It was a busy few days for the Kildare native as his move to Nottingham Forest from Norwich went through just before the transfer window closed on Thursday night. His last cap was in the 3-2 friendly win over Latvia as he was an unused sub for the hoemloss to France and missed the June window due to injury.

Kenny is already set to be without defenders Seamus Coleman (injury) and Matt Doherty (suspension) for the game away to France, though Doherty will be eligible for the second match of the double header, at home to Holland.