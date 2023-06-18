Andrew Moran ‘hoping to impress’ as Ireland U21s prepare for Kuwait friendly

Ireland Under-21 forward Andrew Moran believes the future is bright for Jim Crawford’s new-look side, who conclude their June window with a friendly against Kuwait’s U-22s on Monday after (kick-off 4pm Irish time).

After calling up 13 previously uncapped U-21 players for their friendly against Iceland last March (2-1 win), and a further nine for their camp in Austria this month, the Ireland boss has been busy putting together a squad who will look to qualify for a first European Championships in 2025, with qualifying beginning at home to Turkey in September.

Having been involved in the early stages of the U-21s most recent campaign, which ended with a penalty shoot-out play-off defeat to Israel last September, Brighton’s Moran (19) is relishing being one of the older members of the current crop.

“Now being one of the older lads and having a more playing role it has been brilliant,” said Moran, ahead of their final friendly in Bad Radkersburg.

“I didn’t really play much in the last campaign. I’m hoping to impress and keep myself in the team. I’m trying to get as many goals and assist as I can playing higher up the pitch. It’s important, but the overall team performance is what’s most important and I think we have been good in both games (Iceland and 2-2 draw v Ukraine last Friday).

“They were two different types of games. In Cork last March, going down to 10 men so early, I thought we showed so much fight to win that game.

“Then against a really good Ukraine team, I was impressed with how we did. To come back twice against a top team with senior internationals, it’s looking promising.”

Monday's clash is the U-21s first encounter with a side from the Middle East since a 1-0 victory against Bahrain in the 2019 Toulon Tournament, with Connor Ronan scoring the winner. Kuwait come into the friendly having lost 2-0 to Ukraine last Tuesday, and after scoring against Ukraine, Moran is expecting a physical battle in Austria.

“Kuwait will be a good side,” said Moran, who signed a new deal with the Seagulls last April, keeping him at the club until June 2027.

“They’re an U-22 side, so they will be a bit physical and a bit older than us, but like we showed against Ukraine we can deal with the physical aspect. We’re looking at stamping our own game onto them. We’ve a lot of talent in this team and we want to go out and show that.”

Moran also reflected on his club season just gone, which saw him earn a Premier League debut against Everton last January, as well as an EFL Cup appearance last August.He was also named on Brighton’s first-team bench 16 times last term and is hoping to kick on again in pre-season after the Austria camp concludes.

“It’s been a great year,” added the former Bray Wanderers man.

“If you had told me at the start of the season I would be making my Premier League debut I would have snapped your hand off. I was delighted with that.

"What a moment, so proud for myself and my family. Being away with the Irish lads is a great way to top it off."

"Hopefully there are people back in Brighton watching these games and they can see what I have been doing. Every game is a chance to impress, you have to do as best you can.”

In terms of team news, Crawford will be without the injured Harry Vaughan and Tayo Adaramola.

Captain Joe Hodge is ruled out as a precaution after suffering a head injury against Ukraine while QPR forward Sinclair Armstrong is set to come into the starting 11.Ireland U21s clash with Kuwait at the Parktherme Arena in Bad Radkersburg on Monday will not be shown live on TV.

Ireland Under-21s Squad

Goalkeepers: Tiernan Brooks (Notts County), Killian Cahill (Brighton & Hove Albion), Josh Keeley (Tottenham Hotspur)

Defenders: James Abankwah (Udinese), Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace), Sam Curtis (St. Patrick’s Athletic) James Furlong (Brighton & Hove Albion), Anselmo Garcia MacNulty (Wolfsburg), Sean Grehan (Crystal Palace), Connor O’Riordan (Crewe Alexandra), Sean Roughan (Lincoln City)

Midfielders: Darragh Burns (MK Dons), Dara Costelloe (Burnley), Jack Henry-Francis (Arsenal), Joe Hodge (Wolves), Bosun Lawal (Celtic), Ed McJannet (Lecce), Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace), Harry Vaughan (Hull City)

Forwards: Sinclair Armstrong (QPR), Conor Carty (St. Patrick’s Athletic, on loan from Bolton Wanderers), Dylan Duffy (Lincoln City), Aidomo Emakhu (Millwall), Andrew Moran (Brighton & Hove Albion), Armstrong Oko-Flex (West Ham United), Ollie O’Neill (Derry City, on loan from Fulham)