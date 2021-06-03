Andorra 1 Ireland 4: Stephen Kenny finally gets a win as Troy Parrott brace inspires comeback victory

THE longest six minutes of Stephen Kenny's life were followed by three of the best in the burgeoning career of Troy Parrott.

After a season of loan frustration which yielded two goals in 32 games across spells at Millwall and Ipswich, the 19-year-old Dubliner broke his international duck with a brace that saved Kenny from a blow that he would have found very hard to recover from.

When Marc Vales headed the 158th-ranked team in the world into a 52nd-minute lead, it appeared as though debates about the worst result in Irish football history were about to be graced by a new contender.

But Parrott stepped up to take the game by the scruff of the neck, the Dubliner levelling things up with a fine solo goal before he showed the desire to get on the end of a Conor Hourihane cross before the minnows could recover.

Late goals from Jason Knight and Daryl Horgan, special moments of significance in the career of both players, put a gloss on the scoreline.

But the buzz of Parrott, a young homegrown player showing senior responsibility, cannot paper over the cracks of Ireland's struggles for 55 minutes, much as Kenny did surprise a few by placing his faith in the highly touted Spurs talent.

The manager finally has a win to his name, but it would be a fair stretch to say his side produced a performance which suggested a corner has been turned.

Indeed, the fact that the manager had only made two subs before the 80-minute mark, highlighted how this became a far more serious test than he might have anticipated.

Andorra worked exceptionally hard, yet it was Ireland that made life difficult for themselves before they eventually stepped up to show their superior quality, with Horgan's arrival on the bench helping considerably.

They will need to be much, much better against Hungary on Tuesday.

Limited Andorra have no other option but to try and make themselves difficult to beat at home and they sought to frustrate their guests from the outset.

They did mix and match things in terms of pressing, trying to put pressure on Irish kickouts, but then dropping off to let the visiting defenders have the ball. On paper, the task for Ireland was straightforward.

They needed the creativity to play through the banks of red shirts. But in practice they found that hard to execute and the opening half hour was stodgy and devoid of inspiration. Andorra did try to run the clock and commit niggly fouls where possible, but Irish lethargy made their strategy look more effective.

Kenny had abandoned three at the back to a formation that would be quite familiar to viewers of his U-21 side, with Parrott in the number ten role behind lone striker James Collins in a 4-2-3-1, with Knight operating as narrow right-sided attacker, with Ronan Curtis on the other side.

On the tight pitch, the hope was that full backs James McClean and Matt Doherty would get forward to provide width and the better visiting moments tended to follow that pattern. But it was grim fare and, while Ireland did lift the tempo in the period before half-time, they only had one decent chance to show for it with a decent passage of play culminating with a Knight cross and poor execution of a header from the unmarked Collins.

Engine room operators Josh Cullen and Conor Hourihane and centre halves John Egan and Dara O'Shea did have spells on the ball yet it was generally in areas where Andorra were happy for them to do so and it was only before the break that Ireland's movement off the ball improved, although Parrott was generally well marshalled wherever he tried to roam. It was slow and safe rather than quick and incisive.

And, from the restart, it got worse. A routine Andorran free kick into the Irish box caused panic, with Gavin Bazunu in no man's land as the untracked Vales headed home. He appeared to run off McClean but the confusion in the Irish post mortem said it all. The Andorrans threatened to score another almost immediately as the world appeared to be closing in on Kenny.

However, Parrott rose to the challenge in response, with a direct and purposeful run into the box drawing a leveller with a precise right footer.

Within a minute, he had presented Curtis with a gilt-edged chance to score, but the Portsmouth player fluffed his lines. Ireland were on the front foot now and didn't have to wait long for the lead goal, with McClean teeing up Hourihane for a cross that was met by Parrott's header and helped over the line by clumsy goalkeeping from Iker Alvarez.

Ireland could breathe and the arrival of Horgan and Adam Idah for Curtis and Collins gave them fresh energy. Horgan has never let down Kenny in an Irish shirt and he made the third goal with a delivery that was converted by the inrushing Knight.

The Derby player then returned the favour with a late cross that was headed home by the diminutive Wycombe winger. Like Parrott, they will always associate June 3 with their first ever Irish goal. Time will tell if this result goes on to assume greater significance.