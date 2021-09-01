Analysis: Stephen Kenny’s side prove they are capable of using dark arts to counter greatness

THAT mixture of precision passing and pouting usually works for Portugal, a team for whom the dark arts of football truly is an art form. It has worked against big and brave teams before, but for long spells the Irish answer to that was working.

And yet in Faro, with the advantage of an almost exclusively home support and a referee who seemed to lack the confidence needed to take charge of a match where one of the game’s all-time greats looked to break an all-time scoring record, Portugal had all the information they needed, all the talent in the world at their disposal, and yet they had few answers.

Well, they had two, from one man. Two goals from Cristiano Ronaldo late on erased what had come over the 88 minutes of normal time when they were unable to get ahead.

For much of that 88 minutes Ireland had met Portuguese steel with some dark arts of their own.

For so long on this tough night in the Algarve the pout of Ronaldo carried with it a sourness, a resentment which is beneath his talent, as the night he so desired didn’t go to plan.

Lashing out at Dara O’Shea when Ireland provided a buffer was not on Ronaldo’s agenda, neither was having a penalty saved.

In fact, the Portuguese captain was lucky the Slovenian referee did not punish Ronaldo for his push on O’Shea.

Heck, the referee even seemed to check himself before booking Ronaldo for taking off his jersey after he scored the winner, a goal netted in addition to the advertised injury time. It almsot looked like Matej Jug was going to ask Ronaldo for a selfie.



Before that, Ronaldo had taken out his frustration on anyone in his path, be that a team-mate or his counterpart, his anger evident in a verbal tussle with Séamus Coleman with 13 minutes left.

In that clash, and across 88 minutes, Coleman was having none of it. Yet to win a trophy at club level, earning a fraction of Ronaldo’s wages and with none of his swagger, Coleman stood his ground.

So annoyed at those struggling around him, Ronaldo wasted a good opportunity on 83 minutes, firing off a shot which had no chance of troubling Gavin Bazunu when the more sensible option was to pass.

And yet Ronaldo won the day for his side when so many of his compatriots failed when faced with Irish resistance. Bruno Fernandes had enough in his locker to control a midfield battle where his opponents were from St Mirren and a player deemed not good enough to play for a dreadful Newcastle United side.

After an hour he was called ashore, a pallid display from a sublime player who let Portugal down as they needed their traditional talisman to save them with that two-goal delivery.

Irish teams have been accused of naivety, of being too nice, too soft, too clean, far too willing to submit. That white jersey, the colour worn in Faro, has often been seen by opponents as a flag of surrender.

But a young Irish side had the grit needed to counter Portugal’s greatness.

Ruben Dias, one of the best defenders in what’s said to be the best league in the world, was outshone by a fellow defender whose club, Sheffield United, are second from bottom in England’s second tier.

Matt Doherty, omitted from the team at Spurs by their Portuguese manager, had the best game of his international career.

Portugal’s players like a tackle and love a dirty one: they went into this game with a number of players one booking away from a suspension and Portuguese players hoovered up 56 yellow cards in the Premier League last season, heavy challenges by the likes of Dias and Joao Cancelo helping Manchester City win the Premier League.

By the time an hour had passed, Ireland in front just before half-time with John Egan’s goal, five Irish players had been booked, while not one Portugal player had seen yellow.

Maybe misbehaviour and indiscipline should not be celebrated but Ireland seemed to have taken on board some of the dark arts, not conning the referee or cheating but doing the things needed to earn a win to make sure that Ireland can be participants, not passengers, for the rest of this World Cup campaign. And it almost worked, Ireland’s World Cup campaign was almost revived, only to be killed off by Ronaldo.

Inexperience, fatigue and some questionable refereeing came on one side of the ledger, as Ireland fell to defeat again, while there was anger at the manner of his second goal at a time when Irish legs and minds were just spent.

The pout was, finally, matched by the precision needed to kill off an Ireland side who deserved something but came away with nothing, and finding the same spirit to see off Azerbaijan on Saturday is now the next challenge.