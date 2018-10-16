This was awful, pure mule awful. Ireland beaten at home by Wales, who were without their best two players, Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey and their finest young starlet in Ethan Ampadu.

Analysis: No zip, no pattern and no hope - It's a long way back for Ireland after grim night at the Aviva

Yet we never laid a glove on the Welsh at the Aviva Stadium in a very poor Nations League encounter.

Ireland forced just five saves out of visiting goalkeeper Wayne Hennessy in the whole game. Yes, just five when playing at home against a team at our level. And one of them came because a Welsh defender slipped and presented Cyrus Christie with a great early chance that Hennessy saved superbly.

Martin O'Neill's new system of playing three centre-halves makes Ireland tight at the back, alright, but short of a body or two to attack. There was no zip to Ireland's play, no pattern other than long balls to the striker.

Not until Ireland trailed did O'Neill change things, getting Scott Hogan on to replace Kevin Long and going with a more attacking intent.

Would changing the manager do any good? Hardly, the new boss - it would almost certainly be Mick McCarthy since Chris Hughton ain't leaving Brighton for this - would have to work with the same players who are not lacking in spirit or application.

There is just not the class player there who can make a difference in international football. And it will be a long time until 16-year-old striking sensation Troy Parrott is ready for this level.

Sacking the management group would be very expensive for the FAI whose finances are still struggling with the mortgage on the Aviva Stadium. But this defeat is going to cost Ireland a second seeding for the Euro 2020 qualifying draw on December 2 next.

Suddenly instead of two home matches at the Aviva in June 2020, there is the prospect of Irish football fans watching Serbia v Sweden and Switzerland v Bulgaria. Try shifting tickets for that.

It was fitting that the game was settled by the one drop of class the contest produced in the 57th minute. Harry Arter knocked over Connor Roberts on the edge of the Irish penalty area and from the free-kick Harry Wilson flighted a peach of a free-kick over Ireland's wall and into the net beyond Darren Randolph.

Wilson, coming through at Derby County, is one of many good players likely to be a force for Ryan Giggs' during his reign with Wales.

Robbie Brady is the only Irish player who could do something similar. But he, like Seamus Coleman, James McCarthy and Jon Walters has missed so many of Ireland's recent matches through injury. And this sure isn't going to convince Declan Rice to commit to the cause.

Yet, even if Brady was fit, Ireland didn't put enough pressure on Wales last night to force a decent free-kick - we were that poor. By the end, throwing Randolph forward was a late corner was all that was in the locker.

It's a long way back from here for Irish football. It was a grim night indeed.

Online Editors