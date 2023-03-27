| 7.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

An unsettling mix of encouragement and deflation for Ireland – how they respond is what matters

Daniel McDonnell

Pushing the best team in Europe close is a significant contrast from labouring against Armenia and Latvia

Ireland's Nathan Collins has a header on goal during the Euro 2024 Qualifier against France. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand
France's Benjamin Pavard, left, celebrates with team-mate Kylian Mbappe after scoring the winner during their EURO 2024 Championship Qualifier win over Ireland. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Ireland's Nathan Collins has a header on goal during the Euro 2024 Qualifier against France. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ireland's Nathan Collins has a header on goal during the Euro 2024 Qualifier against France. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

France's Benjamin Pavard, left, celebrates with team-mate Kylian Mbappe after scoring the winner during their EURO 2024 Championship Qualifier win over Ireland. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

France's Benjamin Pavard, left, celebrates with team-mate Kylian Mbappe after scoring the winner during their EURO 2024 Championship Qualifier win over Ireland. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

/

Ireland's Nathan Collins has a header on goal during the Euro 2024 Qualifier against France. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

A night that hinted at green shoots ended once again with a discussion about green shots, another long-range concession sending punters home with that unsettling mix of encouragement and deflation.

The negative predictions for this encounter visualised Irish destruction at the hands of Mbappé, Griezmann, Kolo-Muani or whatever other French A-listers found the space to run riot. Instead, the punters filtering out were cursing the exploits of Benjamin Pavard, the unlikely scorer of the only goal, and Mike Maignan, the new first-choice stopper who made a superb late stop from Nathan Collins to deny Ireland a point.

Most Watched

Privacy