A night that hinted at green shoots ended once again with a discussion about green shots, another long-range concession sending punters home with that unsettling mix of encouragement and deflation.

The negative predictions for this encounter visualised Irish destruction at the hands of Mbappé, Griezmann, Kolo-Muani or whatever other French A-listers found the space to run riot. Instead, the punters filtering out were cursing the exploits of Benjamin Pavard, the unlikely scorer of the only goal, and Mike Maignan, the new first-choice stopper who made a superb late stop from Nathan Collins to deny Ireland a point.

Pushing the best team in Europe close is a significant contrast from labouring against Armenia and Latvia, reflecting how this team has risen to the occasion under this management.

And yet, they are ultimately left with nothing to show for it. This campaign is about results rather than respectability and compliments for a spirited showing against the world champions will be forgotten if June’s trip to Greece goes badly.

In truth, there was always a sense that the mood of the year would be shaped by that fixture, with a result from this encounter a bonus that might take some of the intensity out of it.

Stephen Kenny’s worst days in the hot seat have come when it’s anticipated that momentum will be taken from a narrow defeat; struggles post-Faro and Glasgow spring to mind.

This has generally happened when the follow-up has come three days later, so maybe it’ll be easier to deal with when the timeframe is three months. That’s the glass-half-full slant, anyway.

Ireland will find it hard to process this disappointment because they really didn’t do much wrong here; their one obvious mistake brutally punished.

Kenny had spoken beforehand about needing to avoid an approach that invited a slow death. Yet there was an element of hanging on for dear life about the initial strategy here, Ireland setting out their stall in such a way that it became clear there was a pragmatism underpinning it.

Séamus Coleman’s movements provided evidence of this as he channelled his inner Theresa Mannion by striving to avoid unnecessary journeys. The right wing-back was never really going to provide attacking width, sticking tight to Kylian Mbappé and refusing to get drawn too far up the park even when there were opportunities to receive diagonal passes.

His performance was top-notch.

That set the tone effectively, with Ireland operating closer to a 5-4-1 system for long periods. Evan Ferguson was the central striker, with Jason Knight and Chiedozie Ogbene tasked with making runs to the left and right, respectively.

Ogbene was more advanced and had greater joy, unsettling Theo Hernandez on a few occasions and winning free-kicks. But with France being such an imposing team physically, there was never an impending sense of danger from Irish dead-balls and this possibly explains one aborted attempt at a short corner.

It perhaps helped that France had gone with Olivier Giroud as a central striker, a superb performer for his country but not one who will set an aggressive press. As the first half minutes ticked by, and Ireland appeared to grow in confidence, he urged his teammates to up their game in this regard. At times, it was easy for Collins, John Egan and Dara O’Shea to find space to play out, yet they weren’t exactly overwhelmed with options.

Jayson Molumby tore around the pitch making tackles and adopting the role of cheerleader when he executed them correctly. Indeed, his evolution across the opening 45 ran in tandem with Ireland’s.

The one lingering concern was the space afforded to the French full-backs getting forward, a gamble that was built into the strategy. Hernandez was quite wasteful, while Pavard, preferred to Jules Kounde, did slip into positions at the far post but was ignored by teammates. The dangerous Randal Kolo-Muani’s movements inside left Matt Doherty and O’Shea in a bind.

Ogbene was caught on the other side just before the interval, but the French pass to Hernandez was overhit, with Coleman stopping the Rotherham player for a lengthy debrief as they walked off. Evidently, this was a game plan with a limited margin for error.

Hence, the frustration with what happened next. Throughout the opening 48 minutes, Ireland were safe in their passing, reluctant to avoid long passes across the pitch that invited a cheap interception against a lightning-quick side.

Frustratingly, the undoing was a short one, with Josh Cullen, flagged as a key figure in avoiding the gut punch thunderbolts, guilty of a pass to the unprepared Knight that was accepted gratefully by Pavard.

Typically, the execution was perfect. Dara O’Shea couldn’t get out to close, perhaps conscious of inviting a simple slip pass to Kolo-Muani.

The principles of the Irish performance remained similar afterwards. Mbappé was shackled efficiently, for example. Yet the lead goal meant there was no need for anxiety to creep into the French ranks.

On the sideline, Kenny, John O’Shea and Keith Andrews held regular talks. The decision to replace Ferguson with Adam Idah was clearly about introducing a strong runner to try and stretch the French rearguard as Ogbene was gaining joy.

Idah eventually made an impact. James McClean and Alan Browne were brought in to refresh the wing-back areas, with Mikey Johnston and later Michael Obafemi eventually sprung in a search for incision.

And as full-time approached, confidence grew. For all of the good stuff, Maignan had enjoyed a comfortable evening.

This changed and McClean forced a save before the spell of pressure leading to the Collins header and a Maignan save for the ages. Ireland’s response will shape its legacy.