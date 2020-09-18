An influential dealmaker and a bursting contacts book - why FAI are set to appoint Jonathan Hill as CEO

As the hunt for the new figurehead of the FAI got pushed out over the past year, so too did the priorities within the job specification.

Officially, the FAI launched their "recruitment process for a new chief executive officer" on 23 March 2019, the day John Delaney moved into the post of executive vice-president for what would ultimately be a short-lived stint.

Ironically, the creation of that job title stemmed from an external report authored by Jonathan Hall - a name resembling that of the successful candidate.

Jonathan Hill, an individual possessing far less of a profile than Delaney to the Irish public, will be unveiled as his permanent replacement in the coming days, possibly over the weekend.

He will start work in Abbotstown within a fortnight, with a barrage of tasks waiting on his desk.

What has ensued over those 18 months ensures the to-do list for the incoming Hall is also vastly different to the roles and responsibilities of his predecessor.

The board that badly failed to hold Delaney to account over a 15-year reign have been dispensed with under governance reforms conditional to State aid. Further modernisation through retiring veteran members of council by 2022 is now mandatory under updated FAI rules.

The job came a year too late for a governance specialist such as Sarah Keane, a candidate highly regarded in the eyes of government agency Sport Ireland. They held a presence on the interview panel, albeit a minority one by the time of the final round last Friday.

That the need for that government finance is so pronounced since the extent of the FAI's debts was established in the aftermath of Delaney’s exit last year only highlights the challenges facing the one chosen to lead the executive team.

A reliance on external finance from the State, along with UEFA and, to a lesser extent FIFA, can only last so long.

Debts of €60m, and rising, have to be tackled for Irish football to untangle itself from the mess created by the previous regime.

Football bodies are sporting only in name; the success of the Premier League illustrates the appeal of an entity once their brand also carries a pull.

Although Delaney pointed to the FAI's annual turnover of €40m, sponsorship typically only accounted for €7m in the yearly accounts.

As it stands, the FAI must first repair its tarnished brand before realistically using it as a vehicle to maximise revenues.

Main sponsors Three are to hang up on the FAI within two months, as are SSE Airtricity, flagship supporters of the League of Ireland for the past decade. Ticket sales have been stymied by Covid-19.

During his time at the English FA, both as their directly-employed commercial director and as a consultant, Hill assisted in firefighting various crises that beset the organisation.

Moreover, he established a rapport with blue-chip sponsors, pitching their products and services into a global audience. His list of contacts is extensive.

That CV was first developed by his work in the broadcasting world, at ITV and NBC, before his first venture in sport as marketing manager for England’s hosting of the Euro 1996 finals. It was here his selection of the "football’s coming home" as the catchy slogan for the England team brought him early renown.

While that soon developed into a song, rehashed during their march to the most recent World Cup in 2018, Hill was helping lay more fundamental bedrocks by hatching major commercial partnerships.

Whether it was driving ticket and corporate box sales as commercial director of Wembley Stadium during the arena’s rebuild or attracting EON to become the FA Cup sponsor, Hill was an integral part of cutting deals.

Overall, he lifted commercial turnover to the brink of €1bn by the time he departed the English FA in 2009.

The 57-year-old, as a keen amateur player and Leeds United fan, was also glad to leave a legacy on the football side, playing his part in preparing a viable plan for the delivery of a 330-acre national training centre in Burton known as St George’s Park.

His work either side of his English FA employment in senior roles for global sports marketing agencies IMG and WPP further enhanced his reputation.

In contrast, Keane’s track record on the financial side of business in sport has yet to take flight.

The annual accounts for Swim Ireland, which she’s at the helm of as chief executive, lists sponsorship income at €79,000. Tesco, the main brand on their website, paid just €25,000 for the privilege.

Had Keane, who also operates in the honorary position of the Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI) President, emerged as the preferred candidates from the three in last Friday’s final interviews, it’s understood a rump of directors on the FAI’s 12-person board would have considered voting against her candidature.

That would have been the last thing Chairman Roy Barrett needed after the recent wrangling over his handling of the state bailout deal.

Barrett was accused by colleagues of embarking on a solo run in late January, without full consent, for conceding additional reform measures with then Sports Minister Shane Ross.

Given the revelations of excess during Delaney’s era, mention of living allowances and commissions for the new recruit will rankle with a section of Irish fans but the restriction in salary rendered this a necessity.

With the government calling the shots for the time being in the FAI’s most dire time of need, they set the cap at €207,590 per annum – equivalent to a public department secretary general.

Those wages, less than half of what Delaney grossed at the height of his reign, excluded from the field plenty of chief executives working at UK federations and Premier League clubs.

It still managed to land a heavy hitter in the form of Hill, who comes into the organisation to succeed Gary Owens, the temporary chief in place since January.

Owens had been seen as the man for the long haul by his former Visionary Group colleague Barrett but his gaffe last month in asserting the football directors had backed the full suite of reform measures Barrett signed off on fatally damaged his prospects.

That he contradicted a Fianna Fáil’s TD’s version of events too, even though it was a controversial figure like Marc McSharry, didn’t go down well with the paymasters in Leinster House. He formally withdrew his candidature in between the two rounds of interviews, paving the way for Hill to get the top job.