An influential dealmaker and a bursting contacts book - why FAI are set to appoint Jonathan Hill as CEO

Jonathan Hill is believed to be on the verge of taking over as CEO of the FAI. (Photo by Lukas Schulze/Getty Images for IWC) Expand

Jonathan Hill is believed to be on the verge of taking over as CEO of the FAI. (Photo by Lukas Schulze/Getty Images for IWC)

Getty Images for IWC

John Fallon

As the hunt for the new figurehead of the FAI got pushed out over the past year, so too did the priorities within the job specification.

Officially, the FAI launched their "recruitment process for a new chief executive officer" on 23 March 2019, the day John Delaney moved into the post of executive vice-president for what would ultimately be a short-lived stint.

Ironically, the creation of that job title stemmed from an external report authored by Jonathan Hall - a name resembling that of the successful candidate.