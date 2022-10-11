Amber’s green light for World Cup glory

Amber Barrett points to the black armband in memory of those who passed away in Creeslough

Ireland's Amber Barrett scores the only goal of the game in Hampden Park last night. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Amber Barrett is from Milford, in Donegal, but her grandfather hails from Cresslough.

Could it possibly be that some smiles could be visited upon such a place shrouded in unspeakable grief?

And their resolute defiance produced something genuinely heartfelt here in Scotland, a moment that at once reflected a group of women trying to throw their arms around the world while at once seeking to embrace a small village in mourning.

The 26-year-old arrived as a 65th minute substitute, required to replicate the loneliness of the long distance runner for Ireland up front, Heather Payne.

Composed and determined, Ireland may not be pretty to watch but they are pretty effective.

Their gambit on this night was to sit deep and counter, threatening only from Megan Campbell’s impossibly lengthy, thrown projectiles; they rarely threatened from open play but still have four shots on targets to Scotland’s one, a brilliant first-half penalty save from Courtney Brosnan.

And yet when Barrett arrived, the game-plan sprinkled stardust on their quest to become the first Irish team to qualify for a major tournament.

Niamh Fahey, the doughty defender from Galway, a captain of Liverpool and a one-time All-Ireland winner, stems an increasingly fraught Scottish wave of attack.

The dextrous Denise O’Sullivan gathers the ball and doesn’t have to guess that Barrett is haring on the shoulders of the retreating defenders, she knows that she is.

The pass is inch perfect, almost as if lasered to the toe of Barrett’s out-stretched white left foot; she gathers it in with a delicious first touch and then prods it forward, her pace abandoning the defensive cover.

This allows her not to push too wide, but run straight on the goal, but still requiring a left-footed finish, across the face of the uncertain Lee Alexander’s goal.

Read More

It is a sumptuous, searing finish of absolute conviction.

The moment is so significant it almost swallows her whole, she runs to towards the corner flag, a desolate end of this stadium, now silenced, and is herself engulfed by her adoring colleagues.

We see her kiss the black armband, worn to remember those who perished in her native soil, for whom a minute’s silence beforehand had reminded us that this was only a game of ball, without wider significance.

But in the sporting context, the moment that she delivered, built upon the ceaseless endeavours of a committed group, is potentially quite unfathomable.

Ireland’s women will be attending a World Cup next summer; a first in their 49-year international history, so soon, it seems, after a time when they had to train in airport toilets and threaten strike for the most mundane of minimum standards.

Courtney Brosnan’s moment, a Bonner-esque diving penalty save, was itself a seismic event on the night of many pivotal minutes; the woman from the US with the grandparents from Roscommon and Kerry a reminder that this team truly represents the history of Ireland.

And now they have created history, too. The hard work has paid off, the dutiful reward a success that must seem imaginable for a sport that is still neither popular nor profitable.

The roaring engines of an oncoming bandwagon may convince you otherwise in the days and weeks to come, but this success is not built upon the firmest of foundations.

That is not to say it is an accidental one; merely to recount that the conditions for enduring, persistent success is not yet present.

This night will accelerate the process; a journey that did not end here, but will begin.

One that must honour the legacy of those like Sue Ronan and Olivia O’Toole and countless others, but also to inspire the next generation too..

Ireland withstood immense pressures; the expected early Scottish flow materialised; Ireland retreating into their defensive shell, hoping to pick-pocket the errant passing Scots, but the pressure proved too much as the home side repeatedly sought leverage on Ireland’s left flank.

From there, the penalty derived, Fahey guilty of a sliding handball; a nation held its breath but Real Madrid star Caroline Weir was superbly denied by the acrobatic spring of Brosnan.

The Everton netminder then clattered into Thomas inside the area; it seemed to the naked eye that another spot-kick may loom; the all-seeing eye of VAR absolved the US-born keeper.

Chelsea star Cuthbert was running the show, a deep-lying quarter-back, on to which deep-lying Ireland incited her spraying passes; O’Sullivan pressed, often alone.

It was a recipe for containing defence, not committed attack.

When Ireland did escape, their most dangerous gambit were Campbell’s missiles from the right; extraordinarily, her third looped over Lee Alexander’s head into the goal but, without a touch, despite Lily Agg’s pleas, the effort was correctly scratched.

Ten minutes before the break, some fine work from McCabe and a cross to her old Peamount mucker O’Gorman, a header scooped over from no distance; despite the pressure from Doherty, the chance should have marked her 14th international goal.

The half ended with Campbell’s first throw from the left and chaotic scenes in the area; first, Fahey nodded across but saw Howard clear from the line, then Agg’s shot was bundled clear by Gibson, before Caldwell hacked at an effort which Howard, remarkably, swept away from the line.

Scotland owned the ball and possession but Ireland ended with four shots on target to the saved penalty; this is how they roll. Not pretty, as their captain confirmed on the eve of the contest. But effective.

Scotland had no answer to Campbell’s projectiles; you hoped they could pose a couple of different questions.

They started the second act with a higher line, squeezing the midfield spaces the Scots had been thriving in, while releasing the pressure on Ireland as they sought to tentatively venture forward.

The pattern, and consequent pressures, remained largely the same even if the picture had slightly altered. Weir emulated Cuthbert’s midfield eminence; a fine run and shot requiring Brosnan’s fullest attention.

Soon a damaged ankle did; she pushed on, Clare Emslie the next to test her reflexes as the countries looked to their bench; Payne, tiring after a lone stint, swapped out for Amber Barrett to take up the toiling shift.

She and her country just needed one moment. When it arrived, they took it gladly. The whole world is in their hands now.

Scotland – L Alexander; L Evans (C Grimshaw 66), R Corsie, S Howard, N Docherty (J Beattie 82); E Cuthbert, C Weir, S Kerr (L Graham 75); F Brown (E Mitchell 65), M Thomas (A Harrison 75), C Emslie.

Ireland – C Brosnan; J Finn, N Fahey, L Quinn, D Caldwell, M Campbell; A O’Gorman, L Agg, D O’Sullivan, K McCabe; H Payne (A Barrett 65).

Referee – E Staubli (Switzerland)