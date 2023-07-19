Amber Barrett may not always start, but the Milford woman sure can finish

Amber Barrett's strike against Scotland at Hampden Park in October earned Ireland their place at their first World Cup. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Amber Barrett may not always start but boy – and girl – can she finish.

Six of the Milford woman’s seven international goals have been scored after a late arrival from the bench.

Most recently, the double strike against the Zambians in a fraught final audition effectively confirming her place in this World Cup squad.

Most famously, of course, there was the historic Hampden goal, one that she had vowed to her manager she would score if given the opportunity; it would take only seven minutes for her to fulfil that promise, a goal showered in all kinds of emotion.

And yet she still cannot break into manager Vera Pauw’s starting line-up and will be benched once more for tomorrow’s World Cup Group B opener in Sydney against tournament co-hosts Australia.

“People feel a wee bit insecure about the supersub label, but it doesn’t bother me one bit,” confesses a woman for whom the term worry always seems a superfluous adjunct to the business of just getting on with life.

Unavailable for Pauw’s first game in charge, she was selected to start for the European Championship qualifier in late 2019, in Athens, where her late departure coincided with the costly concession of an equaliser.

However, while Australia will mark her 20th cap under Pauw, after that Athens game Barrett would only start five more matches under the Dutch woman. Aside from a farcical romp in Gori against the hapless Georgians, none of those opportunities would see her among the starting XI.

​At other times, Rianna Jarrett, Ellen Molloy, Leanne Kiernan, Abbie Larkin, Lucy Quinn, Kyra Carusa, Emily Whelan and Stephanie Zambra have all been chosen ahead of Barrett.

Few have stayed the distance; fewer still should have doubted that Barrett herself would eventually become one of the chosen ones.

Do not confuse her happiness at being here with complacency; she may be comfortable with her status as an impact player but is always seeking to shift the narrative.

“I don’t know if it is one of those things that I know for sure I can change, but I will be a thorn in her (Pauw’s) side until she has to name the team,” insists the 27-year-old, who recently tied up her club future, signing for Belgium’s Standard Liege, where she will room with Claire O’Riordan.

“We are not stupid either, people can make a good idea on what the 11 is going to be, but we still have training and we all have to be ready to play on Thursday, whether we are starting or coming on. That’s the mindset we have.

“I still want to go into training every day and I want Louise (Quinn) or (Niamh) Fahey or Megan Connolly, or whoever is playing centre-back to have a nightmare in training because I want to be putting them under that much pressure.

“You owe it to the girls who aren’t here. It’s not a case of I am here in Brisbane, I am rubbing my hands, life is good and we are enjoying our coffee.”

After the abortive Colombia friendly, an internal game reflected that internal competition. “My form’s always good, that’s the problem,” she smiles. “Did yiz hear the result of the internal game? The B’s beat the A’s, it was 1-0, so you can use that as a headline. Nah, I didn’t score, but I will happily take the goal if you want to put my name beside it.”

That effervescence is the latch key which opens the door to her confidence on the field. Attitude is all. “I just think I do have a very good level of self-confidence that I always believe I can make an impact in a game.

“Sometimes, I think the opposition nearly don’t expect anything from me, and I think that works in my favour because I didn’t start and I am just a sub coming on and there is an element of what that can bring. Of course, it is not always easy, you could come on and the game might already be gone and it is very difficult to get into it.

“The hardest thing for any player is getting into a game after coming off the bench because it takes you a wee while to get your second wind and it can be absolutely hectic and crazy. It is something you have to adapt to and I have just gotten used to.”

Can’t be, can’t see.

Former manager Colin Bell always taught her to be watchful from the bench; in Hampden, she had seen how defender Jen Beattie was occasionally exposed when her full-backs advanced.

With the right ball, she knew she could get a chance. And knowing how the Scottish ’keeper was cautious in advancing from her line, she knew how she would be able to take it.

“It is funny how your mind works in the different scenarios. You visualise how you are going to do it, what stage in the game, the score in the game, how many are you going to score? You can visualise all you want that moment of scoring but rarely do you visualise what happens. Of course, against Scotland, I thought I would score, but imagine that was the goal? No, I didn’t.

“It is one of those things. They say positive manifestation is so important and I have visualised myself scoring hundreds of goals. If I have scored all the goals I have thought about, I would be the poster-girl, Sam Kerr wouldn’t be the poster-girl!”

Sometimes seeing is believing. And if all else fails, the very Reverend Father Stephen Gorman in Milford parish might obtain a hidden helping hand.

“My mum was saying I have a shout-out at mass, so I think I have officially made it. They have moved mass earlier on Thursday, so they can accommodate the 11am kick-off, so that says it all.

“Hopefully Jesus does us a wee favour on Thursday night!”