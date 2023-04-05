Amber Barrett insists facing higher-ranked nations like US will only help Ireland’s World Cup campaign

Ireland striker Amber Barrett believes playing higher-ranked nations in preparation for this summer’s World Cup will prove key to their success at her side’s first major tournament.

Vera Pauw’s side are in the US this week to face the back-to-back Women’s World Cup winners in friendlies in Texas (April 8) and Missouri (April 11), after playing world number two side Germany behind-closed-doors last February.

Ireland will also host world number five side France in a send-off friendly before departing for Australia in July.

Last month, Pauw’s side moved up to 22nd in the FIFA world rankings, an all-time high, and play-off hero Barrett thinks taking on higher-ranked opposition will stand her team in good stead in Australia this summer.

“That’s the confidence Vera has always had in us,” said Barrett, ahead of their double-header against the world’s number one side.

“A few years ago when we lost seven games in a row, the opposition was really tough. Everybody asked why we didn’t play an easier team, beat them and be back on a run.

“But then we beat Australia (September 2021), a highly ranked nation, and we started to believe in ourselves in competing against the best players and teams.

“It’s no different with the US. Of course it’d be difficult for any team coming here, but we’re always quietly confident. Every training session and game is an opportunity to better ourselves for the World Cup. We have nothing to fear, we have proven that in the past.”

While the Donegal forward enjoyed her finest moment in an Irish shirt last October, netting a historic goal to send her country to their first World Cup finals, it has been a frustrating couple of months at club level with Turbine Potsdam, after suffering a shoulder injury last December.

“We’ve won the last two games, but we’re still not doing great by being bottom of the league,” she said, with Potsdam winning just two of their opening 17 games in the Frauen-Bundesliga.

“I came back from a bad shoulder injury and am still finding my feet, trying to get into the starting team. Week by week I feel a bit stronger.

"For the first six or seven games I was playing at right-back, which is still a wee bit mad to be honest, as I don't think defending is my strong point.

"I had a bit of a dip with injuries I picked up at the wrong times. I didn't get back into full team training until February. It takes a little bit of time to get back up to 100pc but I’m getting more game time than I was.

"I definitely feel after the last Ireland camp my confidence with fitness is growing all the time.”

Despite her recent injury issues, Barrett is vying for a place in the 23-player squad who will board the plane to Australia.

“After we qualified, it was like ‘ah, we’ve nine months to prepare’ but now it's suddenly only three months away,” added the 27-year-old, who also won back-to-back Golden Boots with Peamount United before moving to Germany in 2019.

“The players know there are 23 positions up for grabs. I don’t think anyone can say they are definitely going.

“Every camp, everybody wants the opportunity to play and show their quality. I’m no different to that. Hopefully in the next two games I’ll get that opportunity.”

Earlier this week, the England Women’s team unveiled their switch to blue shorts after players voiced concerns about playing in white ones while on their periods. Last month, Ireland’s women’s rugby team also became the first Six Nations side to make the switch to navy shorts, but Pauw's side are sticking to white shorts for now, following discussions with the FAI.

"The FAI consulted with the senior leadership group within the squad and with management on the possibility of switching the colour of the shorts but with the supply of protective underwear the players felt that staying with white shorts was the preferred option," said an FAI spokesperson.

Cork native Denise O’Sullivan will captain the national side on Saturday in Texas to mark her 100th cap. Barrett praised the North Carolina Courage midfielder, who also supplied the excellent assist for her famous strike at Hampden Park last October.

"Later down the line, I think playing with Denise O'Sullivan is definitely something you will tell the grandkids about,” added Barrett.

“I think she's one of the best, if not the best Irish women's footballer over the last 10 years. She’s only 29, that says a lot about what she has done for Irish women's football.

"She is such a good footballer but most importantly a good person to have about. Everyone can learn from the way Denise carries herself on and off the field.

"For a woman who is so well travelled I think her best accomplishment is that she hasn't lost that Cork accent."

In team news, Éabha O'Mahony, who has been capped four times and is in college in Texas, will link up to train with the squad today, as will US-born midfielder Sinead Farrelly.

Farrelly was one of the whistleblowers which prompted an investigation into alleged abuse and misconduct within the National Women's Soccer League.

The report, published last December, found that sexual misconduct and verbal abuse had become systemic in the league.