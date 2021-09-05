AZERBAIJAN coach Gianni di Biasi believes his side were denied a deserved victory away to Ireland and insists that his team made a mockery of the world rankings which has Azerbaijan 65 below the Republic.

Di Biasi's outfit picked up their first point of the campaign in Dublin and they enter Tuesday's qualifier at home to a Portugal side missing Cristiano Ronaldo through suspension with confidence.

"Although Ireland is far ahead of us in the FIFA rankings, this was not particularly noticeable on the pitch," said the veteran Italian-born coach, who predicted Ireland's starting XI.

"Nothing surprised me in the match. We knew what lineup they would come out with, and we also played well tactically.

“We lacked experience at the end. In the first 10 minutes of the match we played badly, but then we improved. We created problems for the opposition, we scored a goal before the break, and in the second half we began to attack more often and made a lot of changes.

"As for the goal we missed, the ball clearly went out of play before being passed into the penalty area. If this were taken into account, we would now celebrate the victory here in Dublin and not a draw. But I think that we can be satisfied with even one point, as it was a very difficult game. I think my players have done well."