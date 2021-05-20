‘A long wait but definitely worth it’ – Ryan Johansson says he ‘feels amazing’ after Irish eligibility finally confirmed

Former Bayern Munich man Ryan Johansson has set his sights on senior success with the Republic of Ireland after FIFA gave him the all-clear to resume his international career.

Currency attached to the B team of La Liga outfit Sevilla, midfielder Johansson (20) has been in demand at international level. Born in Luxembourg but with Swedish and Irish parentage, he played for all three nations at underage level. He had made the decision to declare for Ireland but due to FIFA regulations on eligibility was unable to play until a decision last week cleared the way for him to join the Irish set-up.

"It feels amazing. It was quite the long wait but definitely worth it. I honestly don’t think it has sunk in yet. I think playing with the team and putting the shirt on will definitely be nerve wracking but exciting. Now I’m concentrating on the next time I can play with the team," said Johansson, who joined Sevilla last year after a spell with Bayern.

“Like with most national teams, I want to play in the European Championships and the World Cup. I think anything is possible with the talent coming through with Ireland right now. You see a lot of young players playing in the first team and I think that’s a big advantage for Ireland moving forward.

"I hope, and I think, that Ireland can do amazing things with football. Hopefully some trophies and some silverware – that’s the ultimate goal," he told FAITV.

"There were multiple reasons and it was never easy to turn down countries I love – and I’m very patriotic for all three countries I am eligible for – but I do feel more attached to Ireland.

Read More

“I have a lot of family there, my mother is Irish but also football was an important factor brought into the decision. Also the professionalism of the Irish coaches and how they handled everything as well as the staff from the FAI for setting me up to be able to play for Ireland.

"Playing with Ireland in the Under-19s was an amazing experience. I think I was welcomed very well into the team through the coaches and the players – so multiple reasons that made me make the decision.

“But once it came down to it and once my parents asked me the questions, ‘who do you really want to play for?’ and ‘what is your final decision?’, it was a no brainer in a sense of choosing Ireland.”