All you need to know about the Ireland U-21's Toulon semi-final against Brazil
The Ireland U-21s will play the Brazilian U-23s tomorrow in the semi-final of the Toulon tournament after topping their group in the prestigious competition.
Brazil have fielded an older, more experienced outfit for the competition and are second in the roll of honour for Toulon titles.
When is it on?
Ireland will play Brazil at 4.30pm Irish time on Wednesday.
Where is it on?
The Stade de Lattre-de-Tassigny.
How can I watch it?
The match is live on FreeSport TV or Sky channel 424
What are the panels?
Ireland
Caoimhin Kelleher
Lee O'Connor
Darragh Leahy
Conor Masterson
Dara O'Shea
Conor Coventry
Zach Elbouzedi
Jayson Molumby
Adam Idah
Connor Ronan
Josh Barrett
Canice Carroll
Jamie Lennon
Aaron Connolly
Jack Taylor
Stephen Mallon
Simon Power
Aaron Drinan
Tyreke Wilson
Liam Scales
Jason Knight
Conor Kearns
Brazil
Qaresma Ivan
Aparecido Emerson
Evangelista Lyanco
Murilo Cerqueira
Douglas Luiz
Amaral Iago
Matheus Antony
Marcus Wendel
Guilherme Pedro
Mateus Vital
Bruno Tabata
Lucas Perri
Claudio Guga
Shawann Adryelson
Bruno Fuchs
Oliveira Rogerio
Victor Pedrinho
Matheus Henrique
Matheus Cunha
Lucas Fernandes
Alexandre Lucao
Henrique Paulinho
Tournament form to date
Brazil have topped their group and kept a clean sheet through the tournament, scoring thirteen goals, while Ireland topped their group by the slimmest of margins, beating Mexico to the top spot on goal difference.
Brazil's road to the semi-finals
Game 1: Brazil 4-0 Guatemala
Lineup: Ivan, Emerson, Cerqueira, Iago, Henrique, Luiz, Antony, Pedrinho, Tabata, Pedro
Game 2: Brazil 4-0 France
Lineup: H. Barbet, Beka Beka, Soh, T. Barbet, Zagre, Jaby, Koindedi, Bentheidim, Coly, Ella, Guessand
Game 3: Brazil 5 Qatar 0
Lineup: Ivan, Guga, Fuchs, Adreylson, Rogerio, Henrique, Wendel, Paulinho, Fernades, Vital, Cunha
Ireland's road to the semi-finals
Game 1: Ireland 4-1 China
Lineup: Kelleher, O'Connor, O'Shea, Masterson, Leahy, Molumby, Coventry, Elbouzedi, Ronan, Connolly, Idah
Game 2: Ireland 0-0 Mexico
Lineup: Kelleher, O'Connor, O'Shea, Masterson, Leahy, Molumby, Coventry, Power, Ronan, Elbouzedi, Idah
Game 3: Ireland 1-0 Bahrain
Lineup: Kelleher, O'Connor, O'Shea, Scales, Leahy, Molumby, Knight, Elbouzedi, Ronan, Barrett, Connolly
History in the Tournament:
Brazil: Champions seven times.
Ireland: First ever semi-final.
Betting:
Brazil 1/6
Draw 9/2
Ireland 7/1
