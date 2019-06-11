The Ireland U-21s will play the Brazilian U-23s tomorrow in the semi-final of the Toulon tournament after topping their group in the prestigious competition.

The Ireland U-21s will play the Brazilian U-23s tomorrow in the semi-final of the Toulon tournament after topping their group in the prestigious competition.

All you need to know about the Ireland U-21's Toulon semi-final against Brazil

Brazil have fielded an older, more experienced outfit for the competition and are second in the roll of honour for Toulon titles.

When is it on?

Ireland will play Brazil at 4.30pm Irish time on Wednesday.

Where is it on?

The Stade de Lattre-de-Tassigny.

How can I watch it?

The match is live on FreeSport TV or Sky channel 424

What are the panels?

Ireland

Caoimhin Kelleher

Lee O'Connor

Darragh Leahy

Conor Masterson

Dara O'Shea

Conor Coventry

Zach Elbouzedi

Jayson Molumby

Adam Idah

Connor Ronan

Josh Barrett

Canice Carroll

Jamie Lennon

Aaron Connolly

Jack Taylor

Stephen Mallon

Simon Power

Aaron Drinan

Tyreke Wilson

Liam Scales

Jason Knight

Conor Kearns

Brazil

Qaresma Ivan

Aparecido Emerson

Evangelista Lyanco

Murilo Cerqueira

Douglas Luiz

Amaral Iago

Matheus Antony

Marcus Wendel

Guilherme Pedro

Mateus Vital

Bruno Tabata

Lucas Perri

Claudio Guga

Shawann Adryelson

Bruno Fuchs

Oliveira Rogerio

Victor Pedrinho

Matheus Henrique

Matheus Cunha

Lucas Fernandes

Alexandre Lucao

Henrique Paulinho

Tournament form to date

Brazil have topped their group and kept a clean sheet through the tournament, scoring thirteen goals, while Ireland topped their group by the slimmest of margins, beating Mexico to the top spot on goal difference.

Brazil's road to the semi-finals

Game 1: Brazil 4-0 Guatemala

Lineup: Ivan, Emerson, Cerqueira, Iago, Henrique, Luiz, Antony, Pedrinho, Tabata, Pedro

Game 2: Brazil 4-0 France

Lineup: H. Barbet, Beka Beka, Soh, T. Barbet, Zagre, Jaby, Koindedi, Bentheidim, Coly, Ella, Guessand

Game 3: Brazil 5 Qatar 0

Lineup: Ivan, Guga, Fuchs, Adreylson, Rogerio, Henrique, Wendel, Paulinho, Fernades, Vital, Cunha

Ireland's road to the semi-finals

Game 1: Ireland 4-1 China

Lineup: Kelleher, O'Connor, O'Shea, Masterson, Leahy, Molumby, Coventry, Elbouzedi, Ronan, Connolly, Idah

Game 2: Ireland 0-0 Mexico

Lineup: Kelleher, O'Connor, O'Shea, Masterson, Leahy, Molumby, Coventry, Power, Ronan, Elbouzedi, Idah

Game 3: Ireland 1-0 Bahrain

Lineup: Kelleher, O'Connor, O'Shea, Scales, Leahy, Molumby, Knight, Elbouzedi, Ronan, Barrett, Connolly

History in the Tournament:

Brazil: Champions seven times.

Ireland: First ever semi-final.

Betting:

Brazil 1/6

Draw 9/2

Ireland 7/1

Online Editors