‘All I can focus on is playing week in and week out with Bournemouth’ – Mark Travers on Irish keeper rivalry

The battle for the No. 1 position is intense, but Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers insists that the three 'keepers vying for Stephen Kenny's attention all support each other no matter who plays.

Gavin Bazunu has established himself as first-choice under Kenny, while Caoimhín Kelleher's stock rose even higher last month when he helped Liverpool win the League Cup. Travers, meanwhile, is No. 1 for a Bournemouth side well-placed to win automatic promotion to the Premier League. However, despite his clean sheet record in a highly rated league, he may have to accept his fate and watch Bazunu start at home to Belgium on Saturday.

"Of course, we have a really healthy competition here, there are some great keepers to work with. We keep pushing each other every time we meet up and it’s always a good challenge to have this at international level. I’ll keep working hard and trying to do the best I can," he says.

"All I can focus on is playing week in and week out with Bournemouth and trying to do the best I can and put in good performances when we meet up.

"We have known about each other through the younger age groups and then to be in this position at this young age is a great honour and a really exciting time for Irish goalkeeping. You can’t really be annoyed about it. You’ve got to take it in your stride and learn from each other and whoever plays you have to support," added Travers, who was particularly pleased to see Kelleher's role in that cup final win for the Reds.

"It’s a great moment for him in his career. To win a cup at his age for such a big club like Liverpool is a massive achievement and something he should be proud of," Travers added.

"The two lads have taken different paths this season. Gav has done excellently at Portsmouth and international level. And Caoimhín has done great in the cup competitions and when he’s stepped in and played in the Premier League. They are both showing the two different ways to do it, but when called upon, they have both done really well."