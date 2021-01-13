| 10.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Alan Kelly's days were likely numbered but timing of farewell piles on the pain for Stephen Kenny

Daniel McDonnell

Kelly’s exit was flagged but the optics of a second departure are problematic

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny, right, in conversation with now departed goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly. Photo by Alex Nicodim/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny, right, in conversation with now departed goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly. Photo by Alex Nicodim/Sportsfile

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny, right, in conversation with now departed goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly. Photo by Alex Nicodim/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny, right, in conversation with now departed goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly. Photo by Alex Nicodim/Sportsfile

IT would be a dramatic exaggeration to suggest that Alan Kelly’s departure from the Republic of Ireland set-up came as a bolt from the blue. Surprise is not a word that has been doing the rounds.

But the optics of this turn of events following quickly in the aftermath of Damien Duff’s exit are troubling for Stephen Kenny.

The questions and commentary provoked by losing two staff members in less than a week are inevitable even if Duff and Kelly would have different perspectives on a lot of things, most notably the Videogate controversy.

Related Content

Privacy