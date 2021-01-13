IT would be a dramatic exaggeration to suggest that Alan Kelly’s departure from the Republic of Ireland set-up came as a bolt from the blue. Surprise is not a word that has been doing the rounds.

But the optics of this turn of events following quickly in the aftermath of Damien Duff’s exit are troubling for Stephen Kenny.

The questions and commentary provoked by losing two staff members in less than a week are inevitable even if Duff and Kelly would have different perspectives on a lot of things, most notably the Videogate controversy.

Officially, Kelly has stepped away on account of Covid-19 related concerns and that may have influenced his call to depart now seeing as it seems likely that the March window will be as complex as the previous three under that heading.

But from November onwards, there was a view in FAI circles that Kelly’s time under Kenny would be short lived and there were some eyebrows raised when the manager said after the World Cup draw that his goalkeeping coach would be back in March. He was responding to a direct question when he said it but few were convinced.

While their personal relationship is understood to be OK, it is fair to say they would hold alternative views on certain issues which meant that they probably weren’t compatible in the longer term.

It is somewhat ironic that Kenny made widespread changes to the backroom team in all areas yet opted to retain Kelly from Mick McCarthy’s staff and that has now become a flashpoint.

Kenny works off a small coaching staff with defined roles and feels the sole responsibility of the goalkeeping coach is to concentrate on the netminders.

Business

Under McCarthy, Kelly was used to having a bit more input in the general business of the coaching staff. This represented a clash of opinion and it’s strange this wasn’t broached when Kelly was agreeing to stay on. Perhaps they needed to work together before it became apparent.

But it was the details of the last gathering that pushed Kenny and Kelly further apart. The Preston native had advised against showing the video before the England game which became a source of such controversy. It’s believed that he also took issue with some motivational comments made by the manager in a subsequent speech – a separate matter to the video.

The fact that Kelly wasn’t enamoured with Kenny’s preparations for the England game led to unfair speculation that he was the source of the leak to the UK Daily Mail that brought the matter into the public domain. He was forced to deny that in a public statement and nobody involved believes that Kelly was responsible for it getting out; that is an important point to stress.

However, his stance towards it did bemuse members of the group who saw no problems with it all and this strengthened a view that Kelly – a long-term companion of the previous manager – was more closely aligned to Kenny sceptics who had been pushed out or marginalised by the change of regime.

Read More

Influential figures in the FAI were troubled by the loss of Duff but have taken a more relaxed approach to this development. The view is that Duff vacating his post was a major setback for Kenny whereas the latest news might just work out better in the long run in terms of harmony at staff level. This is tied in with the belief that the priority should be to give the Dubliner full backing at this juncture and live and die by his own decisions.

Kenny retains the backing of the key decision-makers in Abbotstown, much as they are braced for a wave of negative publicity and speculation in response to the past week. The camps that have formed around discussion of Kenny’s tenure are becoming so entrenched that people will be inclined to choose the interpretation of developments that suits their agenda.

Kelly’s days were likely numbered regardless of whether Duff opted to stay or go but the timing of his farewell piles on the pain. The glass half-full take is that it provides Kenny with the opportunity to hire two replacements in one go and present a fresh front two months out from the next gathering; it would have been worse if Kelly’s call was finalised closer to the time.

Naturally enough, Ireland players will be having their own discussions about what’s going on. The extent to which Videogate became a thing really did surprise the dressing room.

Rapport

Granted, Daryl Horgan would have a rapport with Kenny going back to their Dundalk days – although he says himself that it’s only the Covid crisis that earned him a recall – but the Wycombe player summed up a consensus view of the England video in a chat with Newstalk’s Off The Ball just as the Kelly news was breaking.

“I was shocked when anything came of it,” said Horgan, “I didn’t see much in it. I don’t remember most of it. There was a Ray Houghton header and bits and pieces. Nothing major. Nothing stuck out to me going ‘This is a bit much’ or anything like that,” he continued, when asked if there was any uncomfortable political comment.

“I didn’t think there was anything in it. I was very surprised when it came out that there was a problem. There’s a lot of different agendas. It was a nice easy one for people who wanted to put the boot in on Kenny because results hadn’t been great.”

Expand Close Darren Randolph of Republic of Ireland reacts during the UEFA EURO2020 Qualifying Play-Off Semi-Final penalty-shootout defeat to Slovakia. Photo by Vid Ponikvar/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Darren Randolph of Republic of Ireland reacts during the UEFA EURO2020 Qualifying Play-Off Semi-Final penalty-shootout defeat to Slovakia. Photo by Vid Ponikvar/Sportsfile

Kelly’s absence will bring about a change for goalkeepers in the camp, particularly number one Darren Randolph whose own international future became a talking point in the November morass.

Kenny had to call him about retirement rumours, and Randolph may have a unique take to offer on that curious period. At least the emergence of Caoimhín Kelleher as an alternative is a good news story. They have been thin on the ground for Kenny.

The biggest break in the international calendar is the gap between November and March but there has been no scope for respite. From the outside, he is stuck in crisis mode that he can only truly emerge from when a good result shifts the focus.

An unexpected spring clean of the backroom will not be enough to move beyond the longest of winters.

STEPHEN KENNY'S NIGHTMARE FIVE MONTHS

September

Kenny's tenure starts off in low key fashion with a 1-1 draw in Bulgaria and a 1-0 closed doors defeat to Finland at the Aviva Stadium. Shane Duffy scores a late goal in Sofia in the same week that he completed a loan move to Celtic which has proved to be disastrous with his form going off a cliff

October

Expand Close Aaron Connolly had to pull out of the match against Slovakia (Niall Carson/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Aaron Connolly had to pull out of the match against Slovakia (Niall Carson/PA)





(1) Ireland's European Championship dream ends with a penalty shootout defeat to Slovakia in Bratislava after several glorious chances were wasted. But the build-up and aftermath is dominated by Covid dramas with Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah ruled out of the game as they sat in the wrong place on the flight close to an FAI staff member who tested positive for Covid - it later transpired that this replacement staff member drafted in at the last minute to replace another Covid casualty had actually returned a false positive. Kenny questioned the need for the FAI to bring a stand-in media officer.

(2) The Nations League games with Wales (0-0) and Finland (0-1) deliver one point and no goals but the games are almost a sideshow to more Covid dramas with four starters for the Welsh match ruled out on the morning of the game because of where they sat on the flight home from Slovakia. Kenny fields a patched up team for both matches because of the unexpected number of ins and outs.

November

Expand Close Republic of Ireland striker David McGoldrick has announced his retirement from international football (Brian Lawless/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Republic of Ireland striker David McGoldrick has announced his retirement from international football (Brian Lawless/PA)





(1) David McGoldrick, Ireland's best player in 2019 and the standout in Slovakia, announces his retirement from international football in order to concentrate on club football and family thus leaving Kenny without his first choice attacker.

(2) Covid issues again rule out key players for a treble header that results in defeats to England (friendly) and Wales (UEFA Nations League) before a drab Dublin draw with Bulgaria confirms that Ireland will drop to third seeds for the World Cup qualifying draw. The goalless run is extended to seven games or 11 hours depending on your preferred measurement.

(3) The football is quickly forgotten as the UK Daily Mail claim that a video shown by Kenny before the England match was 'anti-English' and had caused disquiet. That initial story is given legs by an FAI statement asserting they would be 'urgently' looking into it and an investigation is launched. Goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly has to deny that he was the leak but it emerges that he had warned against showing the video and doubts hang over his position.

(4) After discussions with senior players and staff, the FAI conclude Kenny had no case to answer and consider 'the matter is now closed..

December

Expand Close Damien Duff (L) and Alan Kelly have both stepped way from their roles with Ireland under Stephen Kenny (R) in the last weel. Photo: INPHO ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Damien Duff (L) and Alan Kelly have both stepped way from their roles with Ireland under Stephen Kenny (R) in the last weel. Photo: INPHO





The World Cup draw pits Ireland with Portugal, Serbia, Luxembourg and Azerbaijan, a middle of the road outcome compared to the alternative options. Kenny has other matters to contend with as assistant coach Damien Duff indicates that he plans to leave his job with frustrations with the FAI and the handling of the Videogate affair the driving factor. The manager tries to persuade Duff to stay. He also says that he expects Kelly to remain in situ.

January

Duff follows through on his resignation with Kenny and senior FAI figures unable to change his mind, thus leaving Kenny with a considerable hole in his staff two months out from the start of the qualifiers. Kelly confirms that he will not be returning in March, presenting the Dubliner with another vacancy that needs filling