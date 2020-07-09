'Alan is a brilliant addition' - Jim Crawford welcomes Reynolds to Ireland Under-21 set-up

Ireland U21 manager Jim Crawford says that Alan Reynolds' awareness of Stephen Kenny's philosophy make him an ideal recruit to his coaching staff.

Reynolds' appointment to the U-21 backroom was confirmed by the FAI today.

He will balance this commitment around his new job as the assistant manager at Dundalk.

Reynolds left Waterford last month with concerns around the club's direction a factor - although they have since unveiled John Sheridan as his replacement.

The 46-year-old previously served as Kenny's manager at Derry and is also a former FAI development officer. He will join his fellow countyman John O'Shea in providing assistance to Crawford.

"Alan is a brilliant addition to the coaching staff and I'm delighted to have him on board as he will bring a wealth of experience to the position," said Crawford, who suggested there would be frequent contact between the senior and U-21 teams.

"The apprenticeship he has served as an assistant is really important having worked with Stephen (Kenny) in the past. He has a great understanding of Stephen's philosophy that we're trying to bring in across the senior and U-21 teams.

"We're an extended staff of the senior set-up and with John O'Shea having played with Keith Andrews and Damien Duff in the past, and me and Alan having worked with Stephen, it's fantastic to build such an experienced coaching staff across the two teams."

Reynolds said: " It will be my first taste of international football and there will be tough matches but I'm excited to get the chance to represent my country.

"It's important to keep my eye in, coaching day-to-day, with Dundalk and I really believe it is something which will benefit the U21s.

"It's an exciting opportunity and I can't wait for the football to restart soon."

