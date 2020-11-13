Alan Browne played 90 minutes against England with coronavirus as Stephen Kenny dealt yet another blow

Stephen Kenny has lost another member of his squad for the Nations League tests against Wales and Bulgaria as midfielder Alan Browne has tested positive for Covid-19.

But the FAI are insisting that there are no close contacts for Browne which would affect other members of the squad, though the players will need to be tested again before Sunday's game in Cardiff and more positive cases may arise.

Browne's positive means he played for 90 minutes with the virus against England at Wembley.





Kenny started the three-game international series without a number of his original squad and after Thursday's loss to England he knew he'd need to draft in more players as John Egan is ruled out due to concussion protocols following his head injury in that game.

And as the squad were preparing to leave their London base, the FAI confirmed that Browne had the virus.

"The Football Association of Ireland can confirm Ireland midfielder Alan Browne has tested positive for COVID-19. The player has been isolated from the group as per COVID-19 protocols, and the HSE and UEFA have been informed of this development," an FAI statement said.

"There are no close contacts of the player and the rest of the staff & squad tested negative ahead of Sunday's UEFA Nations League fixture against Wales in Cardiff."

This is the latest Covid drama to hit the Irish camp: last month Jack Byrne and Derrick Williams tested positive for the virus, Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah missed the Euro playoff with Slovakia as they were deemed to be close contacts of an FAI member who had a false positive test, and five players then missed the Wales/Finland double header as they were close contacts. At the start of this international break, Callum Robinson tested positive.

Enda Stevens, Seamus Coleman, James McCarthy, Callum Robinson, Aaron Connolly and now Browne have all formally withdrawn from the squad. Ryan Manning and Jack Byrne are due to link up with the squad in Wales today but Kenny is certain to draft in more replacements..

