Alan Browne an injury concern for Stephen Kenny ahead of June’s Euro 2024 qualifier double-header for Ireland

Ireland midfielder Alan Browne has emerged as an injury concern for Stephen Kenny ahead of June’s Euro qualifier double-header after suffering a knee injury.

Browne has been a regular under Kenny of late, featuring in each of Ireland’s last 13 matches, but scans have revealed damage to his medial ligament after the Preston North End skipper went off injured in the first half of their 2-0 win over QPR last Friday.

Preston boss Ryan Lowe expects Browne to be sidelined for ‘a few weeks, while there is also a possibility he will miss the rest of the Championship season.

Ireland face Greece in Athens on June 16 before returning home to host Gibraltar three days later and Kenny will be closely following the midfielder's recovery.

“Yeah, not good, Browney," said Lowe following their Easter Monday victory over Reading, with Ireland U-21 striker Tom Cannon on target again for Preston.

"He's probably going to be a few weeks off. He has had a whack on his medial ligament and has had a scan. He won't be with us. I don't know how long it is going to be.

“It’s day to day. He is in a knee brace at the moment as a precaution. We will have to take each step and day as it comes, but he's certainly not going to be available for the next two weeks.

"I don't know how long it's going to be from there. We will have to wait. He doesn't have to get any surgery or anything like that, it is just a time healer.

“We won't rush him back unless we need to. I am gutted for Browney, and he was gutted, but we've just got to deal with it. It is what it is.”

The Cork native was seen leaving Loftus Road on crutches on Friday and is a big loss for Preston, who are just outside the play-off places in seventh with five games remaining.