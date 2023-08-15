Áine O’Gorman says it’s important for the FAI to ‘make the right decision’ concerning Vera Pauw’s future

Ireland defender Áine O’Gorman insists it’s important that the FAI make the right decision on manager Vera’ Pauw’s future, following the completion of an internal review into this summer’s World Cup.

As reported on independent.ie today, FAI directors will examine that report ahead of their next board meeting in a fortnight, with a decision to be made on whether to offer the Dutch native a new contract or instead to allow her to leave her role as senior manager.

No player has come out and publicly backed the 60-year-old during this summer’s finals or since the team arrived home earlier this month, and O’Gorman believes it’s a decision the FAI must not rush.

“It’s in the hands of the FAI now. It’s important for them to do the review, which we all know is taking place now, and make the right decision for the team going forward because the future definitely is bright. There are a lot more major tournaments and the team needs to grow and develop,” said O’Gorman, speaking on RTÉ’s World Cup coverage today.

“As players, we obviously want a decision to be made so we know what's happening going forward. But I think it’s a decision you can’t really rush into either. You need to do the right thing. It’s a really important time for the team and women’s football in Ireland as well. It’s important that it’s the right decision.”

The Shamrock Rovers captain earned her 119th international cap and her first World Cup appearance in Ireland’s 2-1 defeat to Canada in Perth last month, which put paid to any hopes of reaching the knockout stages.

But with the Nations League campaign kicking off at the Aviva Stadium against Northern Ireland in just over a month, the 34-year-old says she will make a decision on her international future shortly.

“I’m not sure yet, I haven’t really decided. I’m just trying to enjoy my downtime at the moment since we have come back,” added O’Gorman,

“It was quite an emotional time, being away for so long and kind of mentally exhausted. So I will think about it over the next couple of weeks, before the end of the month probably and see where we stand.

“It’s massive to be in the Aviva and to play against Northern Ireland in that Nations League game. We’re hoping we can get all the Irish support out, get a good result and go from there.”