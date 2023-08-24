Áine O’Gorman calls time on illustrious Ireland career

The 34-year-old will continue her club football with Shamrock Rovers and will be pursuing her coaching badges following her second retirement from international football.

O’Gorman earned 119 caps in green having made her senior debut in 2006 aged just 16.

The Wicklow native called time on her Ireland career in 2018, but returned to the senior set up in 2020 under Vera Pauw.

O’Gorman made her World Cup debut in last month’s 2-1 defeat to Canada, and having considered her international future after returning from Australia, has now called time on her illustrious Ireland career.

“I've been privileged to represent my country with passion and pride 119 times and to put on the green jersey at the World Cup was beyond my wildest dreams,” said O’Gorman in a statement, who scored 13 times for Ireland.

"But now feels like the right time to retire, again, from international football and let the next generation get their chance.

"To all of my coaches through the years - too many to mention, but you know who you are - I would never have had the opportunity to achieve my dream without you.

"A special mention to the PFAI for their support in 2017 in helping to improve standards for the Women's National Team. Also to my employers, past and present, who always facilitated my dedication to play for Ireland.

"To my team-mates through the years, you are not just talented footballers but more important great people. We stuck together through it all and I've made friends for life and memories to last forever. And also thank you to all of the managers and staff members who have helped me at both club and international level.

"My family have been my greatest supporters and I wouldn't be the person I am today without them. A special shout out to Mammy and Daddy, taxis when I needed them starting out and always there through the years.

"It is incredibly heartwarming to see the growth of women's football in Ireland. But getting to a first major tournament is only the start for our amazing little country."

“A pioneer, a trailblazer, a legend. Congratulations on an incredible international career,” said Shamrock Rovers on Twitter, while her former club Peamount United added “Congratulations on an incredible international career, Áine.”

“119 caps for her country and joint sixth top goalscorer - a true Irish legend. Thanks for everything, AOG,” added Ireland Football on Twitter.