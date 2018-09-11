Sport International Soccer

Tuesday 11 September 2018

Aiden O'Brien handed international debut as Martin O'Neill makes six changes to Ireland team to face Poland

11 September 2018; Aiden O'Brien of Republic of Ireland arrives ahead of the International Friendly match between Poland and Republic of Ireland at the Municipal Stadium in Wroclaw, Poland. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
11 September 2018; Aiden O'Brien of Republic of Ireland arrives ahead of the International Friendly match between Poland and Republic of Ireland at the Municipal Stadium in Wroclaw, Poland. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

MARTIN O'Neill has made six changes to his side for tonight's friendly in Poland with a debut for Aiden O'Brien and a first start for his club-mate Shaun Williams.

Former Shamrock Rovers left back Enda Stevens also make his first start, while there are recalls for John Egan, Kevin Long and Richard Keogh.

Darren Randolph, Cyrus Christie, Jeff Hendrick, Callum O’Dowda and Callum Robinson keep their place from the heavy 4-1 loss to Wales last Thursday.

Ireland XI to face Poland:

Randolph, Christie, Keogh, Egan, Kevin Long, Stevens, Hendrick, Williams, O'Dowda, Robinson, O'Brien.

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport