MARTIN O'Neill has made six changes to his side for tonight's friendly in Poland with a debut for Aiden O'Brien and a first start for his club-mate Shaun Williams.

MARTIN O'Neill has made six changes to his side for tonight's friendly in Poland with a debut for Aiden O'Brien and a first start for his club-mate Shaun Williams.

Aiden O'Brien handed international debut as Martin O'Neill makes six changes to Ireland team to face Poland

Former Shamrock Rovers left back Enda Stevens also make his first start, while there are recalls for John Egan, Kevin Long and Richard Keogh.

Darren Randolph, Cyrus Christie, Jeff Hendrick, Callum O’Dowda and Callum Robinson keep their place from the heavy 4-1 loss to Wales last Thursday.

Ireland XI to face Poland:

Randolph, Christie, Keogh, Egan, Kevin Long, Stevens, Hendrick, Williams, O'Dowda, Robinson, O'Brien.

Online Editors