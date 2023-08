IFA needed to double their salary offer so this illustrates that search for new boss won’t be easy

Ireland manager Vera Pauw celebrates with her players after their FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 qualifying match against Sweden at Gamla Ullevi in Gothenburg in April of last year. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

When decision-makers from Northern Ireland needed to find a replacement for the manager who took their senior women’s team to a major finals for the first time, they could not be accused of making a rushed judgment.