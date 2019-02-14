If you are a romantic, you’ll find it hard to take that Declan Rice left it until just before Valentine’s Day to break up with us.

Aidan Fitzmaurice: 'Set aside the outrage, don't troll Declan Rice on social media and don't rely on England to provide talent'

If you are a realist you will feel that when Rice decided last summer that, despite being wedded to the FAI for a number of years, he wanted to take a break and maybe see other people, the marriage was already over.

Since last August, when Martin O’Neill revealed that Rice wanted some time apart from his team-mates in the Ireland squad, a nation held its breath.

Now we know. “Declan rang me today and said he has decided to give it a go with England. Good luck to him,” Mick McCarthy, O’Neill’s successor, said in a brief statement from the FAI, just 66 words long.

Rice had more to say in a lengthy (and well-written) statement issued on social media, saying that he had been faced with a difficult decision, of being torn between the land of his birth and the land of his grandparents.

McCarthy, at least, will be relieved that the saga is over and he can move on to a Rice-free future.

The story is not done, of course. At some stage over the next 24 hours, some illiterate nutter, his blood boiling with rage, patriotism and booze, will attack Rice on twitter, the Daily Express will do a story on “death threat to young English star” and Sky Sports News will go into meltdown.

In Ireland we have to accept that, despite years of commitment and a bout of badge-kissing on his second-last outing in Dublin in a green jersey, Rice is gone. But we can’t just ignore the farrago that we have all endured for the guts of a year.

One lesson is that having a footballer in the Irish system from a young age is no guarantee they will remain in green.

The English FA successfully chased Jack Grealish and Rice, two men who had given years of commitment to Ireland but still went with another country.

Michael Obafemi was born in Ireland but that wasn’t a bar to England and Nigeria from expressing an interest in the striker who is now (thankfully) committed to Ireland.

Expect offers to players born in Ireland to families from eastern Europe and Africa to go and play for the land of their fathers.

We can’t accept that Rice, born and bred in England, will not play for the country where his granny is from but we’ll be horrified if a lad born in Tallaght to a Nigerian family plays for Nigeria.

And one lesson here for Irish football is that we cannot keep relying on a foreign-based system to produce our players. Stephen Kenny, yet to have his first game as manager of the U21 team, has already touched on this.

“No. I haven’t been doing that at all, I’m just focusing on players who are Irish, it’s not something I’m actively doing,” Kenny said only last month when asked if he would be chasing players who were sitting on the fence, internationally-speaking.

Anglos will be welcome, as they have been since Shay Brennan became the first non-native to win an Ireland cap. It was some of the Anglos, such as Kevin Kilbane, who felt more outrage over Rice’s indecision than many Irish natives.

But recent cases in squads where foreign-born players outnumbered home-grown players, particularly at U21 level, cannot be sustained.

And we can also park the outrage, already expressed in some quarters, about how Rice took caps at senior level from one nation but then defected.

Martin O’Neill regularly called for a change to the system, where a player could make an international appearance at senior level for one country and then switch allegiance, to be changed where even one senior cap tied you that nation forever.

Many today will agree with that sentiment and curse Rice for his change of heart (many already have).

But as with all issues relating to nationality and eligibility, it’s complicated when it comes to Ireland.

English-born forward Adam Barton, who has Irish grandparents was capped at senior level by Northern Ireland (2010) but still went on to win five U21 caps for Ireland; Shane Duffy was on the bench for Northern Ireland’s senior side once, though he didn’t get to play. But if Duffy had played one minute in a senior friendly for the North, would the Republic say ‘no thanks’?.

It wasn’t principle which prevented Barton from being capped by the Republic’s seniors, it was the lack of progress in his club career (he’s currently playing for Welsh side Connah’s Quay).

Mick McCarthy has already admitted that he’s keen to bring into the fold Patrick Bamford (capped once at youth level by Ireland but who spent the next five years in England’s underage system) and Nathan Redmond. The same Nathan Redmond who played for England’s senior team.

So leave aside the outrage, don’t abuse Rice on social media, and don’t rely on England to provide talent for our national teams.

Only a focus on our own problems will prevent a repeat.

Online Editors