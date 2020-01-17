Aidan Fitzmaurice: 'Return of football's 'old guard' sparks much debate in a time of real change'

To paraphrase one of the TDs who will leave the Dáil after this election: they haven't gone away you know. In this case, that refers to the Old Guard of Irish football who have started to reappear on the scene. And the welcome has not been unanimous.

"They just don't get it, the party is over, these people have to move on, move away," one source says.

This week started well for the FAI.

Meetings involving the partners who will dictate whether the FAI survives - the Government, the FAI, and their bankers - came and went and while there was no Willy Wonka-style golden ticket to save things overnight, there was progress. Shane Ross even smiled.

The announcement of the election date means that Ross, the Minister for Sport who has given the FAI something of a hard time in the last 10 months, will (a) be slightly distracted by re-election duties for the next three weeks and (b) not be back in that sports brief when a new government is brought in.

A new person in the minister's chair at the Department of Sport could take some of the heat out of a fraught relationship.

Even the group who carry the greatest personal risk in all this - FAI staff - seemed to be in a better mood after their representatives held talks with Ross.

The UEFA delegation had flown back to Switzerland without handing a bag of cash over to the FAI, but they are now partners in any rescue package, another door open to the FAI board.

Roy Barrett, the newly installed independent chair of the FAI board, has impressed, both internally at FAI HQ and in government/UEFA circles, since he took office.

But as the week went on, issues popped up to chip away at those wins. Five steps forward, two steps back, said one FAI insider. News that former board member John Earley, as well as Denis Cruise, who signed a letter supporting John Delaney in March, had been elected onto FAI committees raised eyebrows.

Yesterday, it emerged that Gerry McAnaney, who was not a board member but had been on the FAI Senior Council for almost two decades, would be one of two names to contest the election for FAI president when Donal Conway steps down at an EGM later this month.

Then the name of Jim McConnell emerged, senior FAI sources claiming he had sought a seat on the Domestic Competitions Committee. The Donegal official joined the FAI board in 2004 and only left last summer at the AGM.

Ross had repeatedly demanded that what he called the "old guard" of the John Delaney-era FAI had to be cleared out before the association could move forward, and with the resignation of Conway as president in 12 days' time, it seemed as if that clear-out would be completed.

But the presence of Earley, who was on the board previously and only last month admitted a "sense of culpability" of the failings of the directors during Delaney's reign, has raised eyebrows in football circles.

Earley attended a meeting of the International and High Performance committee at FAI HQ on Wednesday, as he's entitled to do as a committee member.

Cruise was also present at that meeting. Last March, Cruise was one of five signatories to a letter issued in the name of the Leinster FA, by the provincial councils, supporting the long-serving CEO.

"John Delaney must be given credit for the hard work and effort he has put into ensuring the game is in the best place possible in this country," was one line in the letter signed by Cruise.

While McAnaney and Cruise were never on the FAI board, Earley and McConnell were, and the presence of those four has sparked a real debate in football circles.

While the FAI has changed at the top, at board level, the manner in which people are elected to important positions at council and committee levels needs work.

There's a strong feeling that while the FAI has changed at the top, changes from the bottom up are needed.

"We lost a generation of potentially good administrators in the old regime, now more than ever we need new blood, not the old faces back," said one senior source.

Irish Independent