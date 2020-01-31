Aidan Fitzmaurice: 'FAI chiefs about to find out there is no such thing as a free lunch'

But the footsoldiers of the Association are about to discover that there is no such thing as a free lunch, and the rescue package - it's not a bailout, Minister for Sport Shane Ross insists - with an overall value of €30m in state funding comes at a cost.

And the conditions attached to the state-funded deal, if implemented, will give birth to a further clearout of the FAI at Council level and also reshape their board of directors. Again.

The Troika's bailout of the state a decade ago contained conditions which were beyond onerous and conceded sovereignty over the state's finances.

The FAI's own bailout has also taken an axe to their independence. It has saved the FAI from insolvency, collapse, extinction, all of the elements which were on the horizon.

New CEO Gary Owens says the deal means the FAI can pay their creditors, something they were not in a position to do a day earlier.

It means, he says, they can also guarantee the immediate futures of their 200-strong staff, with a key element in the rescue package that there will be no compulsory redundancies for 18 months.

"I can never say there is never going to be redundancies, but today I'm very confident there will be very few, if any, in relation to what we're doing," Owens said at a briefing outside the Department of Sport yesterday, Owens speaking there ahead of a trip to UEFA HQ today.

Staff were relieved to hear that news as they had genuine fears for their jobs, and they welcomed the statement that referred to what was described as "low to middle-income earners employed at the FAI", there was no such mention, or comfort, for senior management.

The deal has been done, the state will double their funding to the FAI and will provide an interest-free loan to guarantee the Association's stake in the Aviva Stadium and allow the FAI to resume their contributions, payments which had not been made in recent months.

But not all the elements in this deal will be welcomed by football's officialdom; it would sweep out what's generally called the Old Guard.

By accepting the package from the Department of Sport, the FAI will be obliged to complete a review of its constitution by mid-2021, to take effect from June 2022.

That review must include a rule change that would bar former FAI board members from joining committees in the new structure: one former director, John Earley, is currently sitting on an FAI committee.

It also demands "a view to retiring Council members with greater than 10 years' service".

Last week, Gerry McAnaney was elected as the new FAI president after 20 years' service at council level. Under the new rules, he would have been barred from standing in that election.

A stipulation that €800,000 of the state funding to the FAI, which has been doubled to €5.8m annually, be set aside for the League of Ireland and Women's National League will cause angst among those in the FAI family who feel that the League of Ireland already gets too much time, money and attention.

Speaking on RTÉ news last night, Interim CEO Gary Owens again stated his desire to see a more central role for the LOI. That will grate on the ears of the powerful schoolboy and amateur football lobbies.

Upping the number of independent directors from four to six will cost two of the current board their seats, seats which were hard-fought and long-yearned-for, seats which will not be surrendered with ease to newcomers from outside the football family.

Meeting a target of having 40 per cent female representation at board, council and committee levels by 2023 will be a battle. In fact, it could prove impossible to implement.

But making those changes is not something the FAI board will be able to consider. They have to implement them.

Shane Ross will not be in the minister's chair in the Department of Sport in a month's time, but the Memorandum of Understanding between his department and the FAI makes no attempt to hide how failure to implement those changes would incur the wrath of the government.

"The alternative was doomsday," was the view of Niall Quinn, newly installed as Interim Deputy CEO.

"If you read the document we have no choice, it's as simple as that. The conditions that go with this support are very clearly defined in terms of the obligations and onuses that are put on the FAI as a result of receiving this support. We have absolutely no choice."

Owens will take the FAI roadshow to UEFA's HQ for a meeting today, the FAI finally able to breathe for the first time in 10 months.

But if there's internal resistance to change, another crisis is inevitable.

Online Editors