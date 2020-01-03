Aidan Fitzmaurice: 'Apart from clubless veterans, quiet January sales looks in store for Irish players'

Robbie Brady has made two January moves (2013, 2017), Shane Long had one (2014) as did Aiden McGeady (2014) - four deals that were worth over £30m.

January 2020 won't be as busy for Irish exports. Darren Randolph has been, and will continue to be, linked with a move away from Middlesbrough but the club are not desperate to sell and he's in no rush to move.

Players like Robbie Brady and James McCarthy need more game time than they are currently getting at their clubs but they are at Premier League teams, on lucrative contracts, and moving out on loan is easier said than done.

In terms of a big purchase, it's a long time since a player from the Republic of Ireland was the subject of a real mid-season transfer tussle (if anyone from this island is likely to be in demand from big clubs in January, it's Northern Ireland's Jonny Evans).

So sadly, the only high-profile (ish) players from the Republic likely to sign for a club in the current window is one of the currently clubless veterans such as Darron Gibson (right), who left Wigan in May and has not had a club since, Anthony Stokes (exited his Turkish club in November) and Marc Wilson (linked with a summer move to the USA but remains unemployed).

Their potential moves, however, are unlikely to trouble the Sky Sports transfer ticker too much.

The Irish player with a high profile most likely to move is Caoimhín Kelleher, if Liverpool decide to allow him go on loan. Indeed, a spell in a lower league, playing every week, would benefit the Cork-born 'keeper.

His Ireland U-21 team-mate Conor Masterson really does need to go on loan, the ex-Lucan United player completely out of the picture since his summer move to QPR, though a recent league debut for his U-21 central defensive partner Dara O'Shea was a bonus and a sign that he could play a role.

McGeady will definitely be on the move in the weeks ahead. With six months left on his contract at Sunderland, his time there is up, manager Phil Parkinson telling the veteran last week that he was free to leave following a falling-out.

A lot of anger locally was directed at McGeady after he and a team-mate were photographed eating a McDonald's meal after a game, while still in their club tracksuits.

Given the serious issues in the game across the UK and Europe - such as racist abuse from supporters, violence and match-fixing - a player downing a Big Mac and a milkshake hardly ranks as a major crime, and former players like Chris Sutton have come out to defend McGeady on that issue. But to no avail.

Former Cork City man Kevin O'Connor is one player due to move shortly. He still has six months left on his contract at Preston but the Wexford native has not settled at Deepdale since his move from Cork and he spent part of last season on loan to the Turner's Cross club.

Another Irishman due for a switch is international Stephen Gleeson now that he's out of favour and out the door at Aberdeen.

Scotland could see a few other Irish moves, albeit on loan. Celtic have three very impressive Irish talents at their disposal but have yet to use them.

Lee O'Connor, Jonathan Afolabi and Luca Connell have yet to play for the first team, despite moving to Parkhead when lured there from other clubs.

Celtic currently have players out on loan to clubs like Morton, Ayr and East Fife, and the likes of O'Connor (now a senior international) would stagnate if playing reserve team football for the rest of the season.

Within the League of Ireland, most sales tend to go through at this time of the year, with clubs keen to snap up players at the end of the season and have them on board for a few months.

Only one player has left the League of Ireland for the UK to date, ex-Middlesbrough man Dylan McGlade returning to England (Blyth Spartans).

Some English clubs may throw their eyes towards Jack Byrne, but the midfielder is settled at Shamrock Rovers and neither club nor player are desperate to move.

Bohemians are relieved to have tied up stars like Danny Mandroiu and Andy Lyons on extended contracts, stalling an inevitable UK move for the time being.

