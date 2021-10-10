Late on Saturday evening in Baku, the local translator was struggling to untangle a question to Stephen Kenny.

The away manager had been asked if this victory could be used as a ‘springboard’ to future success but the Azerbaijani host was left grappling with the meaning.

Ireland’s top-table delegation were happy to help him out. If explaining the context of a gentle enough query was the most uncomfortable element of this briefing for Kenny, he could live with that.

These post-match gigs can be excruciating for a boss in the spotlight if a result goes against them. And dealing with the translation requirements of people in the room draws out the question-and-answer session, providing gaps where they simply have to sit, stare and wait, as their body language is analysed and their words are converted and dissected.

While Azerbaijan’s under pressure Italian manager Gianni De Biasi endured one of those evenings, Kenny was in and out reasonably quickly. The Ireland manager was flanked by late goalscorer Chiedozie Ogbene while man of the moment Callum Robinson was tactically assigned to whistlestop TV duties next door.

While the Dubliner did seek to put his own stamp on where things stand by labouring on his new favoured statistic of just one defeat in seven, he was relatively reserved and stressed this was just a part of the rebuilding process.

Triumphalism would be inappropriate when Ireland are starting from a very low results bar, even if this was the biggest margin of success in a competitive match since Gibraltar were picked apart in Portugal all the way back in September 2015.

Jeff Hendrick was the only Saturday starter involved in that fixture, while James McClean was an unused sub. For all that there was a routine feeling to large periods of proceedings in Baku, it’s a rare experience for an Irish team.

The glass-half-full take on Saturday is that it might just succeed in clicking Kenny’s side into a winning groove. One genuine concern being felt around his transitional period is that young members of the group simply weren’t getting to experience the feelings of winning matches with their country. This can lead to them questioning everything around them and draining morale.

We know there are strong characters present but Gavin Bazunu, Andrew Omobamidele, Adam Idah, Josh Cullen and subs Jamie McGrath, Troy Parrott and Ogbene had never previously contributed to a senior Irish game that yielded three points.

Age is clearly a factor in that, yet this was also a first competitive win for 29-year-olds John Egan and Daryl Horgan, while their generational peer Matt Doherty had never played the full 90 minutes in a meaningful triumph.

Their late development and sparing use by previous managers is a primary reason for that, yet it also illustrates the extent to which Irish teams can never be too complacent.

Kenny always praises the ability of his players, but the winless run was casting doubt on everything around his tenure and the intrigue now surrounds the response to it. Qatar’s visit on Tuesday is a friendly, but there should be a desire to try and build on momentum.

“It’s massive,” said Shane Duffy, when asked about the new faces getting to share a success with their Irish team-mates. “When I first came in we were winning big games and that helps you along the way.

“It’s massive for those players to understand there are no easy games in international football whoever you play. To win a World Cup qualifier is tough and it doesn’t matter who you are playing.

“Hopefully it’s a step that we can use and they can use as a experience to go on for tougher games.”

The relevance for November is worth exploring. Ireland prevailed despite only enjoying 41 per cent possession and, while going ahead early certainly was a major influence in that, it pointed to a desire to penetrate in different ways.

Bazunu did go noticeably longer with his feet to turn the blue shirts thinking of pressing on, but there may also have been a wariness of the surface when it came to shorter passes.

Nevertheless, the arrival of Ogbene off the bench in the second half did give Ireland a really quick threat on the counter that increased the temptation to soak pressure and then strike. In saying all of that, both of Robinson’s goals came from good play through the middle and intelligent movement so the contrast was healthy.

When Portugal come to town in November, Ireland will have to sit off for spells and strike when the opportunity presents itself, but it’s the concluding away game in Luxembourg that will really highlight if a philosophy has been honed through experience. In other words, if Ireland can set the traps for opposition rather than falling for them.

The passages in the first half when the formation was exposed by poor ball retention from the front three will concern Kenny. Midfield duo Cullen and Hendrick were left on the chase by advancing runners with big gaps opening between them and the defence, which sharper opponents would have exploited efficiently.

That said, it’s a comfort blanket to have a revitalised Duffy calling the shots at the back with the steady hand of Bazunu behind. Ambition can be encouraged if they are capable of sweeping up.

Still, McGrath’s arrival tied in with a tightening up of the shape and these are the growing pains that come with adjusting to a system that was used so successfully by Chelsea en route to Champions League success with Irish coach Anthony Barry on the ticket. Expecting Cullen to provide an N’golo Kante style service is a big ask.

Kenny is clearly looking for players to establish familiarity with their brief and the turnover from squad to squad complicates that. However, it’s far from ridiculous for him to refer to the summer camp and the testing encounter with Hungary as a point in the road from which his side have begun to develop a clearer identity.

It must be acknowledged that Serbia picked them apart in the September clash, but hanging in through a storm is an experience too.

FAI board members were present in Baku, and pre-Serbia there were claims that Kenny was potentially a defeat away from the trap door. That was hard to square with the reality of the bigger picture and the belief that influential figures retain faith in his project, yet it’s fair to say that falling short in Baku would have tested their credibility in any squabbles.

Happily for Kenny, it reaffirmed the opinion that this team is learning together, with no evidence of the discord that tends to become visible when a regime is nearing end of days. The gut feeling is that his Irish story has plenty of life in the legs.