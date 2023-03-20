Adam Idah with Irish squad in bid to prove fitness for France tie despite Norwich City ruling him out

Adam Idah will report for Ireland duty on Monday, even though his club had ruled the Cork native out of contention due to injury.

Idah, who has missed the last ten Ireland games due to a series of injury issues, had hoped to make his return to the international scene in the double-header against Latvia and France, but that appeared to be out of the question when he sustained a foot injury while in action for his club last week.

Norwich boss David Wagner had said he could not set a date for Idah's return but insisted he was out for a spell at least. “Adam has a foot injury. He'll be out for a few weeks. How many exactly? We can't say at the minute. It doesn't look like a break, but we have to have further investigations and assessments,” he said.

But Idah is desperate to return to the Ireland side and will report in for assessment with the FAI medical staff in the next 24 hours. He will play no part in the friendly against Latvia but does hope to feature at some stage in the qualifier at home to France.

Ireland’s players trained at their Dublin base on Monday ahead of the Latvia test.