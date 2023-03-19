Adam Idah ruled out of Ireland’s double header

Norwich City's Adam Idah in action against Reading during a Championship match at Carrow Road.

Ireland striker Adam Idah will miss the upcoming internationals against Latvia and France with a foot injury, Norwich manager David Wagner has confirmed.

The Cork native was included in Stephen Kenny's 26-man squad last Thursday, despite limping off after 43 minutes against Huddersfield the previous evening.

Kenny revealed Idah asked not to be left out of the squad ahead of a scan on his foot, however Wagner confirmed the news following his side's draw against Stoke.

“Adam has a foot injury. He'll be out for a few weeks,” said the Norwich boss.

“How many exactly? We can't say at the minute. It doesn't look like a break, but we have to have further investigations and assessments.

"Obviously there was no chance for him to be involved (against Stoke). His foot is still swollen."

The setback will come as a blow to the 22-year-old who was in line for his first international appearance since November 2021, after missing all of Ireland's games since with injury.

Kenny may opt to call up Everton forward Tom Cannon from the U-21s as cover and said this week he is on their radar, with Callum Robinson and Aaron Connolly also out injured,

Idah had also featured in each of Norwich's previous 16 league games after returning from a knee injury, and is set to miss several games ahead, with his side currently seventh, three points off the play-off spots.