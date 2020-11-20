Adam Idah ruled out for 10 weeks after suffering knee injury on Ireland duty

Norwich City have confirmed that Ireland international Adam Idah will be out for 10 weeks with a knee injury sustained on Ireland duty.

The 19-year-old, who has scored once in seven games for a promotion-chasing City this season, was forced to withdraw from the Ireland squad after featuring in last week's draw with Wales and now, following assessment in Norwich, the club have admitted he will be out for a spell, until late January.

"Norwich City duo Bali Mumba and Adam Idah will both miss the next ten weeks of action after suffering ligament injuries," the club said in a statement today.

"Idah started two of Republic of Ireland's matches during the international break but was forced to miss their third and final game against Bulgaria on Wednesday. It's been revealed the striker has damaged a ligament in his knee as well, meaning he will miss a similar amount of games to Mumba."

Ireland players Matt Doherty and James McClean will sit out games for their clubs this weekend after testing positive but West Brom hope to have Callum Robinson available for their league game against Manchester United, after he tested negative for Covid-19 this week. Robinson was one of four Ireland players to test positive during the recent international break.

