Adam Idah ‘likely’ to miss Ireland’s World Cup qualifiers due to surgery

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke says he expects Ireland striker Adam Idah to miss out on international duty next week as the Canaries are almost certain to book the Cork native in for surgery.

Last week Farke flagged a hernia problem for Idah which was causing him difficulty.

The City manager says the club are awaiting a second opinion on how to handle Idah's injury but he has warned Stephen Kenny - who names his squad on Thursday for the World Cup ties against Serbia and Luxembourg - not to count on the striker. Kenny already expects to be missing Aaron Connolly due to a rib injury.

"It's not the final decision but it is quite likely that it will happen, we will see another specialist this week and it's pretty likely he needs surgery," Farke said on Tuesday as he confirmed that Idah would definitely sit out City's next two games, Wednesday's trip to Nottingham Forest and the weekend meeting with Blackburn Rovers.

"If the second opinion is also in this way then we will do it straight away and then of course he will not be available for the Ireland squad, we will see what happens over the next days.

Read More

"It depends on how it works and how much needs to be fixed, the good thing is that if everything works quite quickly he could be available two weeks after the surgery.

"But it could also be up to four or five weeks, it depends on how tidy everything is and how much work is needed. It's a bit too soon to judge it, we have to wait to see if it is really the right decision to do this surgery and how it works. He will definitely miss the (Forest) game, also the weekend and I think also the international games."

Online Editors