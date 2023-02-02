Adam Idah keen to repay Canaries’ faith with new long-term deal

Adam Idah says he sees a pathway to make further progress in the game after he agreed a new long-term contract with Norwich City.

The Cork native was already under contract with City but the club moved to secure his long-term future at Carrow Road and the player (21) today signed a deal which keeps him there until 2028.

“I'm over the moon. It's exciting for me and my family. The last year and a half have been tough for me but I came back and worked hard and now the club are showing a lot of faith in me by rewarding that hard work,” he told the club website.

"I've said it before, I love this club. I've been here since I was 15/16 and there is a big path for me to progress here and be a better player."

Head coach David Wagner said: “Adam is a player that I was very much aware of prior to joining the club. He has a raw, natural ability and is someone we’re really looking forward to working further with."

Idah made his league debut for the Canaries as a teenager in January 2020 and made 12 Premier League appearances that season as they were relegated. He scored three goals in the Championship the following season in their promotion success but suffered a season-ending injury in February 2022.

Due to a relapse of his injury at the start of this season he made just one league appearance between February and December of last year but is now back to full fitness.