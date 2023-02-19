Aaron Connolly’s international return suffer major setback as scan reveals broken toe

Aaron Connolly’s hopes of earning an Ireland recall look dead in the water after scans revealed the striker has broken his toe.

Connolly (23) is expected to be sidelined for a month after suffering the injury against Stoke City last weekend, and a second scan has revealed the full extent of the damage.

Connolly’s last appearance for Stephen Kenny’s side came against Azerbaijan in September 2021. He did return to U-21 action last September and featured in both legs of Ireland's Euro 2023 play-off defeat to Israel.

However, any hope he had of earning a senior recall for next month’s clashes against Latvia and France look all but over following the injury setback.

“Aaron Connolly has come in, we got him up to match sharpness, then he gets an innocuous ball into his toe and he’s out for a month,” Rosenior told BBC Sport, as Connolly was pictured leaving the MKM Stadium on Saturday wearing a protective boot.

“It’s really frustrating. Aaron has been fantastic for us. I want to make sure he gets fit and gets right over the next few weeks and is back for the run in.

“I think you are looking at the international break for him to be back. It still gives him a good amount of games to make his mark, which he has done since coming in.”

The setback will come as a huge blow to the Ireland international, who arrived at Hull on loan from Brighton last month in the hope of kick-starting his career following a dismal half-season spell at Serie B side Venezia.

Under Rosenior, he made his debut off the bench before making four consecutive starts and hit a fine brace against QPR but now looks set to miss Hull's next five league games.

Hull currently sit 13th in the Championship and their first game after the international break is at home to Rotherham on April 1.