Aaron Connolly suffers injury scare ahead of crunch clash with Denmark

Ireland manager Mick McCarthy will wait on the results of a scan on Aaron Connolly’s groin injury ahead of the big Euro 2020 qualifier against Denmark on Monday week.

Connolly limped out of Brighton's Premier League defeat to Manchester United today and McCarthy will make a call on his availability, firstly, for Thursday’s friendly with New Zealand.

The Brighton striker was taken off at half-time in the 3-1 defeat at Old Trafford.



"Aaron will have a scan on Monday morning," said McCarthy.



"Our medical team have been in contact with Brighton and when we have the results on Monday, we will know more."

Connolly made full senior debut in last month's qualifying defeat to Switzerland and is a live option for the Denmark, but McCarthy may have to alter his plans if the winger is ruled out for a number of weeks.

