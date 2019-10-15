Aaron Connolly starts as Ireland team named for Euro 2020 qualifier against Switzerland
Aaron Connolly will start for Ireland in tonight's Euro 2020 qualifier against Switzerland in Geneva.
The Galway-born teenager, who made his senior Ireland debut in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Georgia in Tbilisi, has been given the nod by Ireland boss Mick McCarthy.
The 19-year-old has been a revelation for Brighton, recently scoring two goals against Tottenham in a 3-0 Premier League win.
Connolly replaces Callum Robinson, who drops to the bench.
Enda Stevens comes back in at left-back for Matt Doherty, while Alan Browne starts in midfield in place of Conor Hourihane.
The match kicks off in Geneva at 7.45pm.
Ireland XI: Randolph, Coleman, Duffy, Egan, Stevens; Whelan, Hendrick, Browne, McClean, Connolly, Collins.
