Aaron Connolly seals loan deal with Hull City after ill-fated Italian move

Hull City are determined to get the best out of Ireland striker Aaron Connolly after they completed his loan signing from Brighton.

Connolly (22) is heading into his fourth loan spell away from Brighton as he will spend the rest of the season with the Championship side, having cut short his ill-fated loan at Serie B side Venezia.

He was previously loaned out to Luton Town and Middlesbrough.

He had planned to spend the season with Venezia but after just five games, the most recent in September, that loan was ended. Hull boss Liam Rosenior has worked with Connolly when he was coach with Brighton’s U23 side and he has said he can get Connolly to deliver.

"Aaron is a player that has so much potential; he's still very young and has the potential to score goals," Rosenior told Hull Live.

"His career over the last two years probably hasn't gone as he'd have expected.

"He's someone I have known since he was 16-years-old. I know how he ticks. I know how he works and I can't wait to get to work with him.

"It can happen, players go through good periods in their careers and they go through difficult periods in their careers but their quality is never in doubt.

"Sometimes, I feel a player needs a coach who understands them and hopefully we see the best of Aaron Connolly because if we do, then he's going to be a real threat in this league. It will be a loan until the end of the season."

Hull, currently in 16th place in the Championship table, are unlikely to have Connolly's paperwork cleared in time for him to feature in Saturday's FA Cup clash with Fulham so his debut will probably come against Huddersfield in the league next week.