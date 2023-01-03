Four of the last six men tasked with managing the basket case that is Hull City AFC have not even lasted one full season in the job and two of them lasted only five months. So the recently appointed Liam Rosenior has, it’s fair to say, a task on his hands to try and keep his job.

He has also taken on another challenge, one that has bemused and bewildered a series of coaches for the last four years: trying to turn the talent that is Aaron Connolly into a proper player with a proper career.

Rosenior hopes to complete the signing, on loan, of the Galway man this week, ideally to get his registration through in time to face Fulham in the FA Cup on Saturday as Connolly’s unhappy spell on loan from Brighton to Venezia comes to an early end.

All parties want it to happen, especially Venezia who have not called on Connolly in months – his last appearance in mid-September.

It’s unclear if the red tape can be cleared in time for him to face Fulham. But one thing is certain: Connolly’s career is at a crucial phase. Another loan spell away from Brighton, yet another crossroads.

The last two loans have been a mixture of severe disappointment (Middlesbrough) and utter disaster (Venezia, in Serie B). Another failure would just be more proof that his once-bright career is in terminal decline.

Even in recent weeks, when injury left Brighton with only two fit strikers (opening a door for Irishman Evan Ferguson), there was no talk of Brighton recalling Connolly, who turns 23 later this month.

He’s contracted to them until 2024 but he has quite possibly played his last game for the club. With Ireland, Connolly’s omission from Stephen Kenny’s squad is no longer debated. Kenny last mentioned Connolly in March, when the player was left out of the Ireland squad for the Lithuania/Belgium friendlies and in October, Connolly was back in the U-21s for their Euro play-off against Israel.

At club level, Graham Potter (Brighton), Chris Wilder (Middlesbrough), Ivan Javorčić, Paolo Vanoli (Venezia) and Ireland coaches Mick McCarthy, Stephen Kenny and Jim Crawford have all tried to get the most out of Connolly since he burst onto the scene in that remarkable spell in October 2019 when he scored twice for Brighton in a Premier League win over Spurs, and also made his senior Ireland debut, under McCarthy.

They all ended up in frustration with seven coaches unable to maximise that talent.

His spell in Italy was another dark chapter. Connolly had touted his summer loan move to Venezia as a chance to relaunch his career.

A frank interview with Irish Fan TV where Connolly admitted he had made poor life choices and had ditched “the old circle I used to be around off the pitch”, hinted that he was growing up, having made serious errors during Covid.

Brave talk but no action. After five Serie B games and no goals, his time in Venice was over, the club not sorry to see him leave. Now a new challenge awaits.

Rosenior isn’t bringing in Connolly as an act of desperation. Hull have won their last two games and a strong run in the league could push them towards the play-offs.

But the manager insists he knows what Connolly is capable of, having coached him when Rosenior was with the Brighton U-23 side.

“His career over the last two years probably hasn’t gone as he’d have expected,” Rosenior said. “He’s someone I have known since he was 16. I can’t wait to get to work with him. It can happen, players go through good periods in their careers and they go through difficult periods in their careers but their quality is never in doubt.”

Strong words from the Hull boss but we’ve heard all this before. Hull and Rosenior have offered Connolly a chance but he has squandered his most recent opportunities and has been outpaced by rivals who make more of themselves.

Folarin Balogun went to Boro on loan at the same time as Connolly.

He has yet to persuade Arsenal he’s good enough for them, but in his next loan spell with Reims, he has thrived, with 10 goals to date, only two men have scored more in the French league this season (Kylian Mbappe and Neymar). He set the French league season on fire while Connolly sank.

Evan Ferguson has bypassed Connolly at Brighton, while Adam Idah and Troy Parrott are ahead in the pecking order. Despite his pledge to clean up his act off the field, Connolly’s career plunged amid the canals of Venice. “I’m probably the forgotten man in Irish football,” Connolly said after moving to Venice.

Hull could well be his last chance.