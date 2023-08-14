Aaron Connolly eager for fresh start with Hull City after ‘unsettling’ loan moves

Much-travelled Ireland striker Aaron Connolly says he’s keen to put down roots with Hull City and end his days of wandering.

The 22-year-old was on loan to Hull last season, and was making an impression, before an injury in February ended his campaign.

He returned to parent club Brighton where he had a year left on his contract but with no future for him there, the Seagulls were happy to allow him leave and he rejoined Hull, on a permanent basis.

Connolly began the new term showing his potential, a goal scored in Hull’s 4-2 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

He had been loaned out four times – usually with little success as loans with Luton, Middlesbrough and Venezia were underwhelming – in his time at Brighton but he hopes that the security of a long-tern deal can benefit him.

"It's exciting. I had eight years at Brighton and going on loan to different places can be unsettling at times so to be on a permanent basis and work with the staff and players is exciting, and I'm looking forward to the season ahead," he told the club’s website.

“It's been a while, it's a good feeling to get it done. It was always something that I had in the back of my mind that I wanted to do when I left last summer, so to finally get it done, it's a relief."

Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 14th August

Hull boss Liam Rosenior was Connolly’s coach at U23 level with Brighton and he was keen to work with him again.

"I spoke to the gaffer, we have a good relationship, we had a good, open, honest chat about what he expects from me this season and I couldn't wait to just get it done after that,” Connolly added.

"He's a big factor, of course. He's the reason I came in January but I've got to know the people at the club, players and staff, so it's a joint thing that I was excited to come back and to see the boys in the changing room. It's a tight group."

He made his senior international debut under Mick McCarthy in 2019 but his last senior cap, under Stephen Kenny, was almost two years ago when he was taken off at half-time in a poor 1-1 draw at home to Azerbaijan as Connolly dropped down to the U21 squad for a spell.

But he will hope that goal-scoring form at club level can earn a recall for the Euro 2024 qualifiers next month.

Callum Robinson is also pushing for a place in the squad again after regaining his fitness.

He missed the last four months of last season with Cardiff City due to injury but made his return for them in their weekend home loss to QPR.